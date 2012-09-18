U.S. overseas tax dragnet refocuses on country partnerships

* Tax-dodge crackdown centering on bilateral pacts
* Approach seen as most pragmatic path for new law
* At least 40 countries talking with U.S.-lawyers
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A U.S. crackdown on overseas
tax evasion is fast changing shape as officials move to
implement it via country-to-country agreements, rather than by
enforcing a single law for all financial institutions.
The transformation over the past nine months of the Foreign
Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, is largely seen by both
advocates and detractors as the most pragmatic way to implement
the law, which takes effect in 2014.
"These agreements ... while not perfect, are a good first
step," said Nicole Tichon, executive director of U.S. Tax
Justice Network, a nonprofit, nonpartisan activist group.
Enacted in 2010, FATCA requires foreign financial
institutions to tell the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about
Americans' offshore accounts worth more than $50,000.
Banks, funds and other institutions failing to comply could
effectively be forced out of U.S. financial markets.
After it was enacted, FATCA drew fire from the financial
industry and foreign governments. Complaints ranged from the
cost of compliance to what the law would do to countries, such
as Switzerland, where bank secrecy is a long tradition.
In February, in the face of industry complaints, the U.S.
Treasury Department said some countries could comply by
collecting required financial data from their home-country
institutions and forwarding it to the United States.
Initially, Treasury said that France, Germany, Italy, Spain
and the United Kingdom would be allowed to take this
"intergovernmental approach." Japan and Switzerland were later
added to that list under a different model.
The UK on Friday became the first country to finalize a tax
information-sharing pact with the United States under FATCA.
The U.S.-UK agreement, pending approval by Parliament,
spares UK banks, funds and other financial companies from
reporting client information directly to the United States.
Treasury is now negotiating with at least 40 countries for
FATCA tax information-sharing pacts, tax lawyers said.
A Treasury FATCA negotiating team is scheduled to meet with
foreign financial businesses on Thursday in Paris and on Sept.
26 in Singapore on tax information exchanges.
Bilateral agreements to implement FATCA are "a workaround,"
said Mark Matthews, a lawyer at Caplin & Drysdale and former
head of the criminal investigation division at the Internal
Revenue Service.
"It is clearly less airtight and bulletproof. But the
(FATCA) statute as written was wholly unachievable," he said.
Direct reporting to the IRS could be the only route left for
financial institutions, such as private equity and hedge funds,
in tax havens like the Cayman Islands if they fail to work out
pacts of their own with the U.S. government, lawyers said.
An IRS spokesman said final FATCA regulations will be
published later this year.