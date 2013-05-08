Senator Paul offers bill to weaken U.S. anti-tax evasion law

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. Senator Rand Paul
introduced a bill late on Tuesday that would repeal parts of a
2010 law designed to fight offshore tax evasion by Americans
with assets hidden in foreign banks.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is being
implemented worldwide through a series of agreements between the
U.S. government and other governments and foreign banks.
Paul, a Kentucky Republican with libertarian views, has been
a critic of FATCA, saying it invades individuals' privacy. His
bill has little chance of winning approval in the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
Starting next year under FATCA, foreign banks, investment
funds and other financial institutions will have to tell the
U.S. Internal Revenue Service about Americans with accounts that
are worth more than $50,000. Firms failing to comply could
effectively be frozen out of U.S. capital markets.
In a letter to other senators, Paul said his bill would
repeal only provisions that undermine U.S. privacy protections.
"The intent of this bill is not to disrupt legitimate tax
enforcement," said Paul, who is popular among conservative Tea
Party Republicans and libertarians.
Seen as a possible presidential contender in 2016, Paul is
the son of former Texas Republican Representative Ron Paul, who
ran unsuccessfully for president three times.
Spokespersons for Senator Paul and for the U.S. Treasury
Department could not immediately be reached for comment.
Senator Paul has been under pressure recently from some
multinational businesses to drop his opposition to tax treaties
between the United States and other nations.
Citing privacy concerns about Americans' tax data, Paul has
single-handedly blocked Senate action on treaties with Hungary,
Switzerland and Luxembourg. Other tax treaties or treaty updates
may soon be added to the Senate's queue for confirmation votes.
Paul has said he is concerned the treaties would give
foreign governments too much access to U.S. citizens' tax
information. No new tax treaties or treaty updates have been
approved since 2010, when Paul was elected.
Paul recently declined to answer questions about the "hold"
he has placed on the treaties. Under Senate rules, one senator
can prevent a motion from reaching a vote on the Senate floor.
The United States has tax treaties with more than 60
countries. The agreements previously have routinely won Senate
approval with little controversy and accomplished their main
purpose of preventing double-taxation of income and profits.
Tax treaties have recently begun to play an increasing role
in the FATCA effort. The U.S. Treasury in 2012 began signing new
tax pacts with countries as part of implementation of FATCA.
The United States and Switzerland, for instance, signed a
FATCA agreement in February that would provide more information
to U.S. authorities about the financial interests of Americans
in Switzerland. But the information exchange pact cannot go into
force without Senate approval of the U.S.-Swiss tax treaty.