US IRS back-pedals on tax preparer finger-printing

WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is backing away from adopting a new finger-printing requirement for some tax return preparers, said IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman at a conference on Tuesday.

"We've decided to hold off on finger-printing as we consider the issues that have been raised, and have further discussions with interested parties," Shulman said at an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants event.

Under a new program of rules, tests and certification for a previously unregulated business, the tax-collection agency had proposed a finger-printing requirement for tax preparers who are not CPAs, lawyers or enrolled agents.

Major tax preparation businesses like H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) and Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Inc had said that finger-printing requirement would be costly and unnecessary.

Despite the about-face on that requirement, the IRS is moving ahead on taking steps to ensure that only reputable people are preparing tax returns, said David Williams, head of the tax preparer certification process at IRS, at the event.

"I want to make sure that we have a program in place that is robust enough and strong enough to sustain external review," Williams said.

The IRS is finalizing a tax preparer competency test, which Williams said will be out in the next couple of weeks. Preparers have until the end of 2013 to pass the test.

Separately, the IRS has no plans to renew 2011 amnesty programs for taxpayers to come clean about tax assets hidden overseas, Shulman said.

Taxpayers this year had an opportunity to negotiate lower penalties with the IRS for assets they had stashed abroad.

"The settlement offer has exceeded our wildest dreams," Shulman said. More than 30,000 people have agreed to pay back taxes, he said.

"Someone who would have hid money overseas now has a lot less advisers who are willing to talk to him," Shulman said. "Right now, there is no plan" to renew the programs. (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)