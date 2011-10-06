Foreign profits tax break gets boost in US Senate

* Senators Hagan, McCain introduce dual-track legislation
* Multinationals would get tax break on overseas earnings
* Proposal likely to factor in deficit, tax reform debate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 Corporations seeking a tax
break on overseas profits scored a win on Thursday in the U.S.
Senate with the introduction of a bill offering two possible
reduced tax rates for repatriating earnings from abroad.
Senators Kay Hagan and John McCain unveiled bipartisan
legislation that would let multinationals bring foreign profits
into the country at an 8.75 percent tax rate or, if they boost
hiring, at 5.25 percent. The statutory rate is 35 percent.
McCain, a Republican, said the bill would be offered as an
amendment to President Barack Obama's jobs package when that
measure arrives in the Senate, if Democratic Senate leadership
does not on its own include the tax provision in the package.
The Hagan-McCain bill is seen as having little chance of
passage on its own, but it could be an important bargaining
chip as lawmakers and the Obama administration grapple with
deficit reduction, tax reform and job creation.
Corporations that have been pushing for months for the tax
break applauded the proposal, formally titled the Foreign
Earnings Reinvestment Act 2011.
It would slap a penalty on corporations that repatriate
profits from overseas and then cut payrolls. The penalty would
be $75,000 per full-time position eliminated.
Calling the bill "a critical step forward in the effort to
jump-start our economic recovery," WIN America campaign
director Karen Olick said it would cause "upwards of $1
trillion" to be brought into the country by businesses.
WIN America is a coalition of multinationals -- including
high-tech giants Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Cisco Systems Inc
(CSCO.O), Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) --
lobbying Congress for a tax break like Hagan-McCain.
Similar legislation has already been introduced in the U.S.
House of Representatives by Kevin Brady, a House Republican. It
has support from some Democrats. Hagan is a Democrat.
McCain said at a news conference he held with Hagan that
their bill would pump between $50 billion and $80 billion of
tax revenue into the U.S. Treasury and create 2 million jobs.
To get the extra-low tax rate of 5.25 percent, under the
bill, companies would have to increase "qualified payroll" by
10 percent or more. Qualified payroll means all wages paid to
employees that are subject to payroll tax, the senators said.
At issue is an estimated stash of foreign profits worth up
to $1.5 trillion that U.S. multinationals have parked abroad to
avoid paying the 35 percent U.S. corporate income tax rate.
The companies want to bring these earnings home to the
United States, but they do not want to pay the full tax on
them. So they are pressing for a tax break.
In 2004-2005 during the Bush administration, under an
earlier overseas corporate profit repatriation tax "holiday,"
843 corporations brought home $362 billion in overseas income
at a 5.25 percent tax rate.
As they did six years ago, proponents of the tax break are
representing it as a boost to jobs and the economy, though
numerous studies have raised doubts about this.
Reports released on Tuesday by two think tanks said the
2004-2005 tax break did little or nothing to boost the economy
or create jobs, despite promises that it would, and said that
another such tax break would likely have the same outcome,
going to bonuses and dividends rather than new investments.
One of the studies came from the left-leaning Institute for
Policy Studies; the other from the conservative Heritage
Foundation. WIN America cited studies from still more think
tanks that it said support its economic impact claims.
The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan research arm
of Congress, has estimated that another tax holiday of this
sort would boost government revenues at first, but eventually
cost taxpayers about $78.7 billion over the next decade.
