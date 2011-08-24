UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-Showdown looms on US overseas profit tax break

* Obama to be tested by powerful corporate lobbying push

* Estimated $1.5 trillion in foreign profits on the line

* Opponents call tax holiday a give-away to corporations

* Senator Hagan considering repatriation legislation (Adds link to graphic in paragraph 2)

By Kevin Drawbaugh

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Backed by powerful companies spending millions of dollars, Washington lobbyists are fighting in the marble corridors of Congress for a tax break on $1.5 trillion in profits held overseas to escape the U.S. tax man.

When lawmakers return next month from summer break, powerful high-tech and pharmaceutical companies will step up their push for an overseas profit tax repatriation holiday and pose a test for President Barack Obama. (For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/fuj43s)

The idea has been kicking around for months, gaining only limited traction, but supporters sense their moment may be near, with the economy sluggish and Obama searching for new ways to ignite business investment and create jobs.

A repatriation tax holiday offers just that, advocates say, although critics contend the proposal's promises of economic stimulus are illusory and serve only to mask a tax break costing the United States $80 billion over 10 years.

The White House, so far, has stood firm against a holiday, refusing to consider it outside the context of making broad changes in the convoluted tax code.

That stance could be strained as the November 2012 elections near with 9.1 percent of Americans unemployed and Obama courting corporate support for his reelection campaign.

STRUGGLING ECONOMY

"As this economy continues to struggle, I think our case gets stronger every day," said Republican Representative Kevin Brady, author of a repatriation tax holiday bill backed by 15 Republicans and eight Democrats in the House of Representatives.

"Lowering that tax rate for a year to bring those dollars home, people don't understand why we're not doing that. Some may view it as a tax break, but others just see these stranded profits that could do a lot of good things," Brady said.

No Senate bill has emerged, but Democratic Senator Kay Hagan is considering one, her spokeswoman said.

"Repatriation is on the table," said Chris Krueger, policy analyst at investment firm MF Global.

Like most analysts, however, he said a new 12-member "super committee" being formed to tackle the federal deficit likely will not embrace a tax holiday, as promoted by a corporate lobbying group called the WIN America campaign.

The main reason? The White House and other Democratic opponents want to use it as leverage as long as they can to gain concessions from corporations on other tax reform issues.

"Repatriation ... is an important bargaining lever - not one to be given away easily by lawmakers," he said.

Congress still feels burned by the last repatriation tax holiday. Approved in 2004 with the backing of President George W. Bush, that tax break did little to boost the economy, despite promises of job-creating investment.

Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett said another such corporate give-away would simply be a mistake.

"The tax holiday promoted by the WIN America coalition is a real loser for hardworking Americans," Doggett told Reuters.

"It didn't create jobs last time and ... multinational corporations have no intention of using this repatriation tax windfall to create jobs. A bargain tax rate on foreign profits, many hidden in tax havens, would be an incentive for job creation abroad and even more layoffs at home."

INSIDE THE TAX GAME

The repatriation tax holiday fight opens a window into the game of writing tax law in Washington and the tightly knit group of politicians and lobbyists who play it.

* Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) CEO Jim Rogers, a Southerner with ties to Democrats, is a frequent public speaker for WIN America, advocating for the tax holiday. Rogers led a fund-raising committee to bring the 2012 Democratic National Convention to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Duke is based. The company guaranteed a $10 million line of credit for the event.

* On a more private level, lobbyists and aides said, Oracle President Safra Catz and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) CEO John Chambers -- both leaders of California high-tech giants -- have met lawmakers to talk up the WIN America cause. Besides Oracle and Cisco, two other WIN America supporters are Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O). Employees of all four of these firms have been generous Obama supporters, altogether donating $1.3 million to his 2008 campaign, according to Sunlight, according to the Sunlight Foundation, a good government watchdog group.

* WIN America has hired dozens of former staffers of congressional tax writing panels, according to Sunlight.

Ex-Congressman Jim McCrery, once the top Republican on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is lobbying for the group. So is Jeff Forbes, former chief of staff to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a key player. Baucus played a central role in killing the last attempt to get a repatriation tax holiday approved. He stood firmly against an amendment offered in 2009 by fellow Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer. It failed in a 55-42 vote.

The stance taken by Baucus -- a member of the new deficit "super committee" -- will be crucial this time around for WIN America and its allies, said aides and lobbyists. A Senate Finance Committee aide said only that Baucus "is examining proposals in the context of comprehensive tax reform and the forthcoming deficit reduction efforts."