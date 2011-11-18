UPDATE 1-HSBC India unit client charged with US tax evasion

(Adds HSBC comment)
Nov 17 A San Jose, California, man faces
charges of tax evasion after failing to report $1.3 million in
interest income from HSBC Holdings Plc's (HSBA.L) India unit,
U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.
Ashvin Desai hid as much as $8.8 million during 2009 in the
India operations of the UK banking giant, prosecutors said.
Desai did not report the interest he earned from 2007 to
2009, and he did not report the existence of his accounts to
the U.S. government, as he was required to do, they said.
A federal grand jury indicted Desai on Wednesday on three
counts of tax evasion, two counts of willfully aiding the
preparation of materially false tax returns and three counts of
failing to report foreign accounts to the U.S. Treasury
Department.
Desai is the latest of several clients of HSBC's India
operations to face similar charges. U.S. prosecutors have
brought tax-evasion cases this year against clients in New
Jersey, New York and Wisconsin, and they demanded potentially
thousands of U.S. account names from HSBC.
Separate from failing to report his interest income, Desai
prepared tax returns for his two children that failed to report
$189,000 in interest from HSBC in India, prosecutors said.
U.S. individual tax filers are required to report interest
earned abroad, and to pay any tax due, when they file with the
Internal Revenue Service. They also must tell the Treasury
Department about foreign accounts worth $10,000 or more.
Attempts to reach a listing for Desai in the San Jose area
for comment on Thursday were unsuccessful. Prosecutors describe
him as the owner of a medical-device company.
"HSBC does not condone tax evasion, and fully supports U.S.
efforts to promote the appropriate payment of taxes by U.S.
taxpayers. We have no further comment," said Rob Sherman, a
spokesman for HSBC-North America.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Beech)