UPDATE 3-U.S. tax avoidance clampdown a potential headache for Apple

(Adds details on "splitting" strategies)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Apple Inc and other
U.S. multinationals will face new curbs on tax loopholes under a
rule imposed by Washington on Thursday, part of a scramble among
governments worldwide to bolster their corporate tax bases.
Acting shortly after a European Union grab for billions of
dollars in back taxes from Apple, the U.S. Treasury said it was
tightening restrictions on companies' use of foreign tax credits
to reduce what they owe in U.S. taxes.
"We are closing another tax loophole that contributes to the
erosion of our tax base," Treasury Assistant Secretary for Tax
Policy Mark Mazur said in a statement.
The fight for multinational tax revenues escalated on Aug.
30 when the EU ruled Ireland was giving improper state aid to
Apple in the form of a deal for low taxes. The EU ordered Apple
to pay Ireland 13 billion euros ($14.6 billion) in back taxes,
prompting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to express concern
the EU ruling could undermine the U.S. tax base.
Analysts have speculated whether Apple would be able to cut
its U.S. tax bill by claiming foreign tax credits for its extra
tax bill in Ireland.
Under normal circumstances, U.S. companies can reduce the
taxes they owe the U.S. government by the value of the tax
credits they claim for taxes paid abroad on foreign profits. No
U.S. tax is due on those profits until they are brought into the
United States, or repatriated.
The new rule will prevent companies faced with back tax
bills from "splitting," a strategy that allows companies to
bring foreign tax credits into the United States without
repatriating the income from which they were derived.
Apple had no comment on Treasury's tax notice. The
technology giant is not the only U.S. company in the crosshairs
of EU state aid investigations.
Starbucks Corp has been ordered to pay up to 30
million euros ($33 million) to the Dutch state, while Amazon.com
Inc and McDonald's Corp are under investigation
by the EU's executive arm.
The new rule was likely to ratchet up transatlantic tensions
over corporate taxes while eliminating one more strategy U.S.
companies can use to cushion the blow from increasingly
aggressive EU tax collection efforts.
The tax notice specifically cited European Union state aid
investigations as a risk to U.S. revenues.
The Treasury had no comment on whether its notice would have
an impact on Apple directly, but a spokesperson said the notice
applies to all companies required by a foreign government to pay
additional taxes, including those hit by state-aid cases.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Howard Goller)