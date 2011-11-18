US tax evasion law 'could cost big banks $100 mln'

MILAN Nov 18 A U.S. law aimed at curbing
tax evasion by citizens using foreign accounts could cost large
multinational banks as much as $100 million apiece to implement
in one-off systems costs, a top asset manager and a tax lawyer
told a conference on Friday.
The overall costs of implementing the Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act (FATCA), could approach the more than $8 billion
FATCA is due to raise over 10 years, he said.
FATCA was introduced after high profile tax evasion cases.
"With FATCA there is a cost on us in Europe but benefits in
the U.S.. The benefit is $8.5 bln over 10 years ... for
multinational banks I have seen estimates of $100 million (each,
in one-off costs)," said James Broderick, head of Europe, Middle
East and Africa for JP Morgan Asset Management.
"It would be easier to just write a cheque to the IRS (U.S.
tax authority)", he added.
The $100 million figure is with regard to the costs of
implementation for the banking systems of large,
multi-jurisdictional banks, and not for an asset manager, he
said.
Speaking at the same conference, organised by Italy's asset
management association Assogestioni, tax expert Keith Lawson
said he had also heard the $100 mln figure.
Lawson, Senior Counsel Tax Law at ICI, the U.S. national
association of U.S. investment companies, said aspects of FATCA
were "draconian" but a repeal would be very difficult given the
amount it would raise.
Broderick said banks and wealth managers had to accept that
FATCA, which starts coming into force in June 2013, would be
implemented and they may have to change their business models.
FATCA has drawn wide criticism from abroad, with banks and
business people saying the new law turns them into agents of the
the IRS.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)