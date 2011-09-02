US firms challenged to get 'intangibles' on the books

* Patent sales reignite interest
* Brands, customer relationships, technology are factors
By Nanette Byrnes and Dena Aubin
CHAPEL HILL, N.C./NEW YORK, Sept 2 With
intangible assets such as patents dominating so much of the
modern economy, why are they still largely off the balance
sheets of America's largest corporations?
Some headline-grabbing patent sales have reignited interest
in the question. Among them: the $4.5 billion auction of
Nortel's wireless patents on July 1 and Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
$12.5 billion Aug. 15 bid for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
(MMI.N) and its 24,500 patents and pending patent applications,
and other assets.
Now Australian accounting standards setters, on behalf of a
global group that includes the U.S. Financial Accounting
Standards Board, may be moving the subject onto the global
accounting agenda. The Australian accounting rule maker has
recently surveyed corporations, auditors and regulators on the
topic of intangible accounting and whether changes should be
made.
In the United States, such intangible assets as brands,
customer relationships, patents and other information
technology are accounted for in one way if created in-house and
another if acquired.
Intangible assets a company develops itself are valued at
little more than the legal and filing fees, because the
research is deducted as an expense, not capitalized. Assets
that are purchased, on the other hand, like the patents Google
will acquire with its Motorola bid, are recorded at fair
value.
Critics say that the difference makes it difficult to
compare corporate finances and often hides a company's most
important assets.
FROM ZERO TO BILLIONS
The different treatment means a patent that was developed
by one company and then sold to another can go from being
valued at next to nothing, to being worth millions -- or even
billions -- of dollars, almost overnight, said Esther Mills,
president of Accounting Policy Plus, a New York-based adviser
specializing in complex accounting issues.
Mills is among those who feel internally developed
intangibles should be on the balance sheet, either at their
fair market value or at an amount that more fully captures the
costs of the research and development that went into producing
them.
The accounting difference could result in distorted
behavior, warns Abraham Briloff, a professor emeritus of
accountancy at Baruch College, tempting companies to buy
intellectual property rather than doing research themselves.
The value of patents purchased are subtracted from earnings
over their useful life, but in industries like
telecommunications where companies are valued on an EBITDA
basis, those costs are likely to be largely ignored by analysts
and investors. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization.
Some accounting experts counter that moving patents and
other intangibles to the balance sheet would be subject to
abuse.
"I could see this becoming a very good way to manage
earnings," said Robert Willens, president of tax and accounting
service Robert Willens LLC.
For example, companies could inflate profits by
capitalizing both direct and indirect costs of developing
intangibles, removing them from the income statement as an
expense, he said.
Determining the proper value of an intangible is not easy
and can be especially challenging in such situations as
Google's. Beyond any value the Motorola Mobility patents may
bring in terms of future cash flow, Google is also counting on
them as a defense against competitor lawsuits. That's
especially subjective and tricky to value, experts say.
The issue has become more important as the U.S. economy has
moved more and more toward one dominated by intangible assets.
According to Ocean Tomo, a Chicago specialist in valuing
assets, 80 percent of the market value of the S&P 500 in 2010
could be attributed to intangible assets, up from 68 percent in
1995 and 32 percent in 1985.
Since 1999 a premium has been consistently paid for
intangible assets, though it is lower today than it was at the
height of the technology bubble in 1999 and 2000, according to
the examination of more than 6,000 technology and telecoms
mergers and acquisitions done for Reuters by data tracker
Capital IQ.
A further look at just the 848 deals that put a measurable
value on the intangibles acquired showed the premium paid for
intangibles has varied over time but hit a recent high in 2010
when acquirers paid an average of 15 times the target company's
intangible asset value.
GROWING GAP
A study by Carol Corrado of The Conference Board research
association and University of Maryland professor Charles Hulten
published in 2010 found that by the mid-1990s, companies had
begun investing more in intangible assets than in tangible
assets such as buildings and machinery. The gap has only grown
since.
One reason for the disconnect between the economy and
corporate accounting may be executives' lack of interest in
fixing it.
Robert Herz, former chairman of the U.S. Financial
Accounting Standards Board, said that in 2006 and 2007, when
his group and the International Accounting Standards Board
consulted with investors, managers and auditors about what the
two standard setters should focus on, accounting for
intangibles did not generally rank as highly as a number of
other subjects.
New York University Professor Baruch Lev, who has studied
intangible assets extensively, said the status quo protected
managers to some degree. "They have off-balance-sheet
financings and off-balance-sheet assets and they're very happy
to have off-balance-sheet intangibles," Lev said. "Intangibles
are risky, there is no doubt about it, and they might have to
write them off, answer embarrassing questions. They ask, 'Why
do we need this?'"
Investors may be suffering for their poor grasp of
intellectual property. James Malackowski, CEO of Ocean Tomo,
pointed to the market-beating performance of his company's
index, which comprises the 300 companies that own the most
valuable patents relative to their book value. According to the
firm's calculations, the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index has beaten
the S&P 500 since in inception in 2007.
Because investors don't have sufficient data on who owns
patents, and their value, he said, they are missing the true
worth of many good companies.
