U.S. Congress expected to reboot Internet tax issues in 2015

WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Congress is expected
this week to put off until 2015 any decisive action on a tangle
of Internet tax issues, including online access taxes and online
state sales taxes.
Though technically separate, the two have become entwined by
political maneuvering, with a holding action in the works on
Capitol Hill, according to analysts and lobbyists.
"What we're looking at is kicking the can down the road and
putting this issue into 2015," said Clay Brockman, an analyst at
Height Securities.
A $1.1-trillion stopgap spending bill still being negotiated
in Congress is expected to include an extension to late 2015 of
a temporary ban on new taxation by states of Internet access,
leaving two broader questions for later consideration.
One of these is a long-standing push by bricks-and-mortar
retailers for federal legislation to empower the 45 states that
charge sales taxes to require etailers such as Amazon.com
to collect the tax on online purchases.
At present, only some states require this and only for some
etailers, including Amazon in many cases. The inconsistency of
the system gives many online merchants that do not collect sales
tax a pricing advantage over traditional stores that must, under
law, collect sales tax at the cash register.
Online shoppers are supposed to submit payment for tax due,
but almost no one does. As a result, many online purchases are
tax-free and cheaper than in-store purchases.
The Democratic-led Senate approved a bill last year to
enable states to force collection of sales tax on Internet
purchases, but it stalled in the House of Representatives.
Republicans there opposed it as a tax increase even though
online shoppers were already, by law, supposed to pay sales tax.
Separately, the House in July approved a bill to ban new
taxes on Internet access. The Senate did not approve that bill,
but some House and Senate lawmakers crafted new legislation that
would both extend the access tax moratorium and close the online
sales tax "loophole."
That, too, stalled after state and local governments pushed
back, with as much as $500 million in tax revenue on the line
and potentially more put at risk by a longer moratorium.
Buying time with a temporary extension of the access tax
ban, House Republican leaders have signaled that all these
matters are likely to be taken up again early in 2015, when
Republicans will control both the House and Senate.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Will Dunham)