Outlook for online state sales tax fix dims in U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, March 12 Prospects for federal
action to resolve a fight over state sales taxation of online
retailing faded on Wednesday in the U.S. Congress, after a
senior Republican lawmaker said more debate is needed before
legislation can move forward.
The comments by Robert Goodlatte, chairman of the House of
Representatives Judiciary Committee reduced the likelihood that
the House might support a Senate bill that would empower states
to collect sales tax on Internet purchases.
The issue has been unsettled for years, with
brick-and-mortar retailers, including those with big Internet
businesses, saying it is unfair that they must collect state
sales tax on their customers' purchases, while many shoppers who
buy from strictly online retailers pay no sales tax. The
difference gives a pricing edge to businesses that exist almost
entirely online.
State governments have said they lose $23 billion a year in
uncollected sales taxes.
The Senate approved a bill in May that would require most
e-commerce businesses to collect state sales taxes.
But the Senate bill "suffers from fundamental defects,"
Goodlatte said, worrying that online businesses could be
targeted by state auditors and aggressive state tax agents.
Goodlatte gave no indication of when the House Judiciary
Committee would mark up its own version of online sales tax
legislation.
Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest online
retailer, has a big stake in the fight. Over the years, Amazon
has resisted states' efforts to make it collect sales tax on
consumer purchases, though it does so now in 20 states.
Internet businesses do not need to collect a state's sales
tax unless they operate a store, warehouse or have any physical
presence on the ground in a given state.
Under present law, people who make online purchases in which
the seller does not include state sales tax are supposed to pay
state sales tax on their own, but almost no one does -- or even
knows about it.
Twelve states have their own Internet sales tax laws today,
up from just three in 2009, according to the Tax Foundation, a
pro-business think tank in Washington.
The patchwork of state laws complicates doing business
online, and Amazon now favors a federal solution, along with
big-box retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as well
as state governments that stand to gain additional revenue.
"The days of tax-free Internet shopping are gradually coming
to an end," said Guggenheim Securities analyst Chris Krueger,
though he predicted only a 30 percent chance that Congress will
intervene with federal legislation this year.
The Senate legislation was opposed by online companies,
ranging from small online startups to eBay Inc.
The Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, John Conyers, said
he wants to move faster on passing an online sales tax bill this
year. "We should not delay any further," he said.