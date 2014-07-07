More U.S. companies doing deals to avoid U.S. taxes - Congress study

| WASHINGTON, July 7
WASHINGTON, July 7 Seventy-six U.S. corporations
have shifted their tax domiciles out of the United States to
other countries since 1983 to avoid U.S. taxes, with a sharp
increase recently in such deals, a policy research arm of
Congress said on Monday.
Known as inversions, these transactions are still rare but
are becoming more common and causing concern in Washington.
Responding to a request from lawmakers for background, the
Congressional Research Service said it had found 47 such deals
had been done in the past decade and more are in the works.
"Barely a week seems to pass without news that another
corporation plans to move its address overseas simply to avoid
paying its fair share of U.S. taxes," said Democratic
Representative Sander Levin in a statement.
Medical technology group Medtronic Inc said last
month that it plans to buy Covidien Plc, a rival based
in low-tax Ireland. Analysts said the deal was driven, at least
in part, by tax considerations.
The research service said other inversions have been done in
the past decade by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo
Co Plc, Actavis Plc and other companies, many
of them rebasing for tax purposes to Ireland.
In a related matter, international law firm Cadwalader,
Wickersham & Taft said in a statement that one of its top
partners met on June 27 in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Enda
Kenny and discussed U.S.-to-Ireland inversions.
"The country's tax regime is coming under increasing
scrutiny by the EU for the aggressive tax planning strategies
undertaken by foreign multinationals," sometimes known as
"brass-plating" deals, Cadwalader said in a statement.
Brass-plating refers to inversions in which a U.S. company's
relocation means chiefly a new street address and little if any
additional jobs or development for the new host country.
"It is important that U.S. and other multinational
corporations seeking to re-incorporate in Ireland do so with an
eye towards making meaningful connections with the country,"
Cadwalader said.
Other recent inversions have been structured to set up new
tax domiciles in Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Levin has offered proposals to limit inversions, seen by
lawmakers as eroding the U.S. tax base. Other lawmakers and the
Obama administration have also offered proposals, but analysts
said it was unlikely any would become law this year.
Illinois Democratic Senator Richard Durbin on June 25 told
Reuters he hoped drugstore chain Walgreen Co, based in
his state, would not do a potential inversion into Swiss-based
retailer Alliance Boots Holding Ltd.
Walgreen has said it will do what is in the best interest of
the company and its shareholders.
For the Congressional Research Service's list of inversions
since 1983, see here
