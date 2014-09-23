WRAPUP 1-Shares of 'inversion' candidates slide on U.S. tax rule

* U.S. moves against tax-avoidance "inversion" deals
* Burger King-Tim Horton deal to proceed
* Action may deter Pfizer from returning to bid for
AstraZeneca
By Ben Hirschler and Dan Burns
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. Treasury's
move to curb deals that allow U.S. companies to escape high
taxes at home wiped a combined $12.3 billion off the shares of
nearly a dozen companies on both sides of the Atlantic on
Tuesday, as investors reacted to the surprisingly far-reaching
action.
But it was unclear whether the tougher stance adopted by the
Obama administration on "inversion" deals that allow companies
to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad, which
followed a wave of public criticism, would end any of the
handful of deals currently in the works.
Burger King, which is in the process of an inversion deal
with Canada's Tim Horton's, said Tuesday it would
proceed with its $11.5 billion deal despite the Treasury
actions, saying the transaction was not about the tax benefits.
Nonetheless, the shares of some companies involved in or
interested in merger deals were dealt strong blows. In London,
AstraZeneca slid 3.6 percent, while Shire fell
2.5 percent.
The U.S. Treasury move was seen as adding some risk around
the deal for AbbVie to buy Shire for $55 billion and
might deter Pfizer from making another attempt to
acquire AstraZeneca, after a $118 billion takeover attempt
failed in May.
AbbVie slid 1.7 percent in midday U.S. trading, while
Pfizer, the biggest U.S. pharmaceutical company, dipped about
0.3 percent.
More than a half dozen other companies in the United States
and Europe saw their shares fall on the Treasury action.
Tim Horton was the only stock in the group to gain on the
day, with its shares were up 0.2 percent in Toronto, though
shares of Burger King Worldwide were down 1.5 percent in
New York.
In announcing the intention for Burger King to proceed with
its deal for Tim Horton, the two companies said in a statement:
"This deal has always been driven by long-term growth and not by
tax benefits."
Investors had been expecting some action from the Obama
administration to clamp down on tax-avoidance inversions but the
steps announced on Monday were more far-reaching than
anticipated, analysts at Deutsche Bank said.
The new rules, effective immediately, will make new
inversions more difficult to do and less potentially rewarding -
but whether that will be enough to scupper deals that are
pending or under consideration is not clear.
The action follows months of political debate, with
Democrats urging prompt legislative action and Republicans
pushing to address the problem later, perhaps in 2015, as part
of a broader overhaul of the loophole-riddled federal tax code.
"Inversion deals now are clearly going to be very difficult
to pull off," Navid Malik, head of life sciences research at
Cenkos Securities, said.
That could kill off prospects of Pfizer returning to bid for
AstraZeneca at the end of November, when a six-month cooling-off
period imposed by British takeover rules comes to an end and the
U.S. group can publicly launch a new offer, Malik said.
Other analysts were less certain. Andrew Baum of Citi said
the Treasury move would have a limited impact on the economic
case for a Pfizer-AstraZeneca deal - though the threat of
additional measures could give the U.S. group pause - and he
still expects Pfizer to return after the Nov. 26 deadline.
Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca are bound by rules that mean
they cannot comment on deal prospects. However, the British firm
said previously that the controversial tax issue was a big risk
for investors that could cause major delays to any transaction.
The Shire deal may still go ahead, since it is already in
train, although AbbVie will likely lose upside from planned tax
savings, making the picture uncertain. The transaction is due to
be completed in the fourth quarter of 2014.
"Shire has enough momentum in its business and a good enough
pipeline that it would be attractive to AbbVie anyway," Malik
said. "The tax inversion was the icing on the cake."
Shire and AbbVie officials did not have any immediate
comment on the latest developments.
INVERSION SURGE
Other U.S.-listed issues under pressure from the Treasury
actions included Abbott Laboratories, down 1.5 percent;
Covidien, down 2.8 percent; Medtronic, down 3.5
percent; and Mylan, down 0.3 percent.
In Europe, UK-based Smith & Nephew and Swiss biotech
group Actelion, two other perennial targets of bid
speculation, fell 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.
Inversions have surged in the past year, pursued by
healthcare companies in particular, although the Burger King-Tim
Horton's deal shows the appeal extends into other sectors.
Medical technology group Medtronic, meanwhile, is working to
close an inversion deal into Ireland with rival Covidien, while
Mylan plans to buy certain Abbott's drugs in developed markets
outside the United States in another tax-cutting transaction.
About 50 such deals have taken place since the early 1980s,
but the pace has picked up, with half of those completed since
the 2008-2009 credit crisis, according to a Reuters review.
A key target of Treasury's actions is foreign profits held
offshore by U.S. multinationals under a U.S. Internal Revenue
Service (IRS) rule that defers taxation on such profits unless
and until they are brought into the United States.
One new Treasury rule will prevent inverted companies from
using "hopscotch" loans that allow them to avoid dividend taxes
when tapping such tax-deferred foreign profits. Another rule
will bar inverters from gaining access to the same kinds of
profits by using "decontrolling" strategies that restructure
foreign units so they are no longer U.S.-controlled.
Treasury is also tightening limits on the levels of
ownership that the former U.S. owners can have in an inverted
company to qualify for foreign tax treatment from the IRS, a
move that will make it harder to do these deals.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; Additional reporting by
Kevin Drawbaugh in Washington and So Young Kim in New York;
Writing by Ben Hirschler and Dan Burns; Editing by Leslie Adler)