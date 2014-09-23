WRAPUP 2-New U.S. tax rules chill 'inversion' deal-making; shares dive

* U.S. moves against tax-avoidance "inversion" deals
* Burger King-Tim Horton deal to proceed
* Action may deter Pfizer from returning to bid for
AstraZeneca
(Recasts with Medtronic comments, update stock moves)
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Soyoung Kim
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 23 Tough new U.S.
rules on corporate "inversions" on Tuesday sent a chill through
the market for the tax-avoidance deals, both pending and
potential, with share prices falling sharply in nearly a dozen
companies on both sides of the Atlantic.
As investors sold stocks involved in inversions, in which
U.S. companies escape high taxes at home by redomiciling abroad,
analysts and tax lawyers were surveying the damage to deals
currently in the works and the outlook for future transactions.
Despite new rules that will make some inversions costlier
and others more difficult to do, Burger King Worldwide Inc
said it will proceed with its $11.5 billion deal with
Canada's Tim Hortons Inc, stressing that the
transaction was not about tax benefits.
In announcing their intention to proceed, the two companies
said in a statement: "This deal has always been driven by
long-term growth and not by tax benefits."
The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled harsher-than-expected
changes late on Monday to the existing rule book for inversions,
which have surged this year and caused concern in Washington
about the threat posed to the U.S. corporate income tax base.
Effective immediately, the rules will mean little for
companies that have already inverted. But for at least 10
companies in the midst of completing such deals, and for those
considering inversions, the impact will be significant.
Most pending deals could become more costly for the buyers,
such as AbbVie Inc and its $54.7 billion deal to
acquire Ireland's Shire Plc, as well as Medtronic Inc
and its $42.9 billion takeover of Covidien Plc.
Neither of these transactions, the biggest of the year, was
expected to fall apart completely, partly because paying a
break-up fee to walk away would likely be even more costly.
AbbVie would have to pay Shire a $1.6 billion penalty if it were
to renege on their merger agreement, for instance.
Medtronic has a contract that lets it or Covidien walk away
from their deal if the U.S. Congress changes tax law. The
Treasury's new rules fall short of that, so a break-up fee
likely would loom in this case, too, if the merger were called
off.
'HOPSCOTCH' LOANS TARGETED
With a grid-locked Congress failing to act, investors had
been expecting an Obama administration clamp-down on inversions.
But the rules it announced were more far-reaching than
anticipated, analysts at Deutsche Bank said.
"Inversion deals now are clearly going to be very difficult
to pull off," said Navid Malik, head of life sciences research
at Cenkos Securities.
An inversion typically involves a U.S. company buying a
smaller, foreign rival and reincorporating in its home country,
where taxes are lower, opening a range of options for the
combined business to lower its U.S. and global tax bills.
About 50 such deals have taken place since the early 1980s,
but the pace has picked up, with half of them completed since
the 2008-2009 credit crisis, according to a Reuters review.
A key target of the Treasury's actions is foreign profits
held offshore by U.S. multinationals under a tax rule that
defers taxes on profits until they are brought to the United
States.
One of the new Treasury rules will prevent inverted
companies from using "hopscotch" loans that allow them to avoid
dividend taxes when tapping tax-deferred foreign profits.
Another rule will bar inverters from gaining access to
offshore profits by using "decontrolling" strategies that
restructure foreign units so they are no longer U.S.-controlled.
The Treasury is also tightening limits on the levels of
ownership that the former U.S. investors can have in an inverted
company for it to qualify for foreign tax treatment under U.S.
law, a move that will make it harder to do the deals.
The U.S. Treasury has acknowledged that one of the new rules
is broad enough to hit companies that are not inverting. A
senior official, who asked not to be named, said some cash
transfers from foreign corporations to U.S. subsidiaries could
now be taxed, even if not involved in an inversion.
"There's a relatively small provision ...which would affect
both inverted and non-inverted, basically any foreign-owned
firms," the official told reporters on Monday.
Treasury officials said on Tuesday that the rules were
effective immediately and that any deals completed as of Monday
were not affected, while deals completed later would be. Despite
this, some investment bankers on Tuesday expressed uncertainty
about the finality and timing of the rules.
Bankers and analysts also said they expect more from the
Treasury Department. "This move is a good and necessary start
toward discouraging corporate inversions, which cost U.S.
taxpayers billions in lost revenue," said Thomas Hungerford, a
tax expert at the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank.
SHARES REACT
No two inversions are exactly alike, so the impact of the
rules will depend on the aspects of inversion each deal
emphasizes, whether it is protecting foreign profits from U.S.
taxation or gaining access to foreign profits already deferred.
In London, AstraZeneca, which had been the target of
a failed inversion bid by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc,
slid 3.6 percent. The Treasury rules were seen as possibly
deterring Pfizer from making another bid after a $118 billion
takeover attempt failed in May.
AbbVie slid 2.3 percent in midday U.S. trading, while
Pfizer, the biggest U.S. pharmaceutical company, dipped 0.3
percent. Burger King was down 2.2 percent in New York.
AbbVie officials did not have any immediate comment on the
latest developments.
Other U.S.-listed issues under pressure from the Treasury
actions included Abbott Laboratories, down 1.6 percent;
Covidien, down 2.4 percent; Medtronic, down 3.1
percent; and Mylan, down 0.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Dan Burns in New York, Ben Hirschler
in London, Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Solarina Ho in
Toronto, Jason Lange and Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing
by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)