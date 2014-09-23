WRAPUP 3-New U.S. tax rules chill 'inversion' deal-making; shares dive

* U.S. moves against tax-avoidance 'inversion' deals
* Burger King-Tim Horton deal to proceed
* Action may deter Pfizer from returning to bid for
AstraZeneca
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Soyoung Kim
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 23 Tough new U.S.
government rules on corporate "inversion" deals, aimed at making
the tax-avoidance transactions less desirable, undermined share
prices in nearly a dozen companies on both sides of the Atlantic
on Tuesday.
Analysts and tax lawyers were studying the damage to deals
currently in the works and the outlook for future such deals, in
which U.S. companies escape high taxes at home by shifting their
domiciles abroad.
Although the new rules will make some deals costlier and
others more difficult, fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide Inc
said it will proceed with its $11.5 billion transaction
with Canada's Tim Hortons Inc.
"This deal has always been driven by long-term growth and
not by tax benefits," the two companies said in a statement.
Corporate deal-makers were surprised by
harsher-than-expected changes to the inversions rulebook
unveiled by the Treasury Department late on Monday. Inversions
have surged this year and caused concern in Washington about the
threat they pose to the U.S. corporate income tax base.
Rule changes include blocking what the Treasury dubbed
"creative" strategies to move cash around or to bring overseas
profits into the United States without paying U.S. taxes, and
redefining inversions to make shifting tax domiciles more
difficult.
Effective immediately, the rules will mean little for
companies that have already inverted. But for at least 10
companies in the midst of completing deals, and for those
considering inversions, the impact could be significant.
Tax experts said the rules would have the biggest impact on
companies that invert to gain lower-cost access to unrepatriated
profits, or earnings held overseas to avoid U.S. taxes.
Burger King was not in this situation, said Ken Kies,
managing director of Washington tax lobbying firm Federal Policy
Group. "It really depends on whether or not a favorable tax
treatment of unrepatriated earnings was a key aspect of the
economics of your deal," he said. "If it wasn't, then what
they've done here won't have much of an impact."
Still, most pending deals could become more costly for the
buyers. They include AbbVie Inc and its $54.7 billion
deal to acquire Ireland's Shire Plc, as well as
Medtronic Inc and its $42.9 billion takeover of Covidien
Plc.
Neither of those transactions, the biggest of the year, was
expected to fall apart completely, partly because paying a
break-up fee to walk away would likely be even more costly.
AbbVie would have to pay Shire a $1.6 billion penalty if it were
to renege on their merger agreement, for instance.
Medtronic has a contract that lets it or Covidien walk away
from their deal if the U.S. Congress changes tax law. The
Treasury's new rules fall short of that, so a break-up fee
likely would loom in this case, too, if the merger were called
off.
Experts said companies would likely scrutinize the new
Treasury rules for potential legal challenges, but that they
could not count on the rules being overturned.
CHALLENGES POSSIBLE
With a grid-locked Congress failing to act, investors had
been expecting an Obama administration clamp-down on inversions.
But the rules it announced were farther-reaching than
anticipated, analysts at Deutsche Bank said.
An inversion typically involves a U.S. company buying a
smaller, foreign rival and reincorporating in its home country,
where taxes are lower, opening a range of options for the
combined business to lower its U.S. and global tax bills.
About 50 such deals have taken place since the early 1980s,
but the pace has picked up, with half of them completed since
the 2008-2009 credit crisis, according to a Reuters review.
One of the new Treasury rules will prevent inverted
companies from using "hopscotch" loans that allow them to avoid
dividend taxes when tapping tax-deferred foreign profits.
Another rule bars inverters from gaining access to offshore
profits by using "decontrolling" strategies that restructure
foreign units so they are no longer U.S.-controlled.
The Treasury is also tightening limits on the levels of
ownership that former U.S. investors can retain in an inverted
company for it to qualify for foreign tax treatment under U.S.
law, a move that will make doing the deals more difficult.
Finally, new rules would restrict "skinny down" and
"spinversion" restructuring strategies that companies use to try
to get around existing restrictions on inversions.
The U.S. Treasury has acknowledged that one rule, which
officials said was "relatively small," is broad enough to hit
even companies that are not inverting. A senior official said
some cash transfers from non-inverted foreign corporations to
U.S. subsidiaries could now be taxed.
Treasury officials said any deals completed as of Monday
were not affected, while deals completed later would be.
Legal experts said companies would have more leeway to
challenge the rules if they had been applied retroactively,
which the Treasury decided not to do. But the rules will still
be scrutinized, said Eugene Scalia, a lawyer at Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher who has successfully challenged other federal rules.
"When a federal agency says it's acting because Congress
won't, that always raises the question whether the agency has
proper authority under current law," Scalia said.
Bankers and analysts said they expect more action on tax
inversions from the Obama administration.
"This move is a good and necessary start toward discouraging
corporate inversions, which cost U.S. taxpayers billions in lost
revenue," said Thomas Hungerford, a tax expert at the Economic
Policy Institute, a think tank.
SHARES DIVE
In London, AstraZeneca, which had been the target of
a failed inversion bid by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc,
slid 3.6 percent. The Treasury rules were seen as possibly
deterring Pfizer from making another bid after a $118 billion
takeover attempt failed in May.
AbbVie closed down 2 percent in New York, while Pfizer, the
biggest U.S. pharmaceutical company, dipped 0.4 percent. Burger
King closed down 2.7 percent.
AbbVie officials had no immediate comment.
Other U.S.-listed issues under pressure from the Treasury
actions included Abbott Laboratories, down 2.1 percent;
Covidien, down 2.5 percent, and Medtronic, down
2.9 percent.
