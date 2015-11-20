UPDATE 2-U.S. unveils new inversion rules; unlikely to thwart Pfizer

(Adds details from Treasury, analyst comment on Pfizer,
background)
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Ransdell Pierson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Nov 19 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Thursday took steps to clamp down on tax-avoiding
"inversion" deals with new rules, though there was scarce
evidence they would stop the biggest inversion of them all,
between Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc.
The $150 billion proposed deal, still under negotiation,
would see New York-based Pfizer redomicile in Ireland, where
Botox-maker Allergan is registered.
Treasury, which said its new measures are effective
immediately, has been wrestling with inversion deals for years
because they erode the U.S. corporate tax base by shifting
profits overseas.
A wave of inversions peaked in September 2014, when Treasury
last cracked down, reducing deal flow but not stopping it.
U.S. companies are still taking advantage of the law "to
move their tax residence overseas to avoid paying taxes in the
U.S., without making significant changes in the nature of their
overall operations," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.
"While we intend to take additional action in the coming
months, there is only so much the Treasury Department can do to
prevent these tax-avoidance transactions. Only legislation can
decisively stop inversions," Lew said in a statement.
In an inversion, a U.S. company typically buys a smaller
foreign rival and relocates, at least on paper, to the rival's
home country so the new combined company is not U.S.-based,
though core management usually stays in the United States
Because of the expected structure of the Pfizer and Allergan
deal, many analysts believe the new Treasury inversion rules may
present little risk. Allergan shareholders would own more than
40 percent of the combined company following a merger with
Pfizer, people familiar with the terms being negotiated have
said.
"If ... Allergan is more than 40 percent of the new company,
most (if not all) of the content of today's Treasury press
release doesn't even apply," Evercore ISI senior analyst Umer
Raffat said in an emailed note.
BREAKUP FEE SIGNALS CONFIDENCE
The exact structure of the merger between Pfizer and
Allergan is not known, making the full impact of the new
Treasury rules on inversions difficult to assess.
Nevertheless, the deal could be structured so that Allergan
is technically the acquiring entity, though Allergan
shareholders would still get a premium in a primarily
stock-based transaction, according to the source familiar with
the terms.
In a sign that the two companies are not discouraged by the
regulatory hurdles, Pfizer is negotiating a 2-3 percent break-up
fee with Allergan, which would be in line with most deals that
do not face such risks, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
Over the years, Pfizer's profits held outside the United
States have grown to $74 billion. The 35 percent U.S. corporate
income tax rate is not due on those earnings unless and until
Pfizer brings them into the United States, under U.S. law.
Some tax experts have said these overseas profits are a
crucial part of the Allergan deal because if Pfizer were no
longer a U.S. company it would have readier and less costly
access to them.
OFFSHORE EARNINGS
Under Treasury's new rules, it is making inversions harder
to do by limiting a U.S. acquirer's ability to set up a new
foreign parent in a third country and to "stuff" assets into a
foreign parent to meet existing limits on post-inversion
ownership levels.
Treasury will also now require that an inverted company be
tax-resident in its new home country under that country's rules,
not just U.S. law, to pass a test of whether it has 25 percent
of its business activity in the new country. Passing that means
it can be recognized as a foreign company.
Treasury is also imposing a rule, retroactive to September
2014, limiting an inverted company's ability to transfer foreign
operations to the new foreign parent after an inversion
transaction without paying current U.S. tax.
No action was taken to curb inversion-related "earnings
stripping," in which U.S. companies shift U.S. profits offshore
to avoid U.S. taxes, but Lew said Treasury would continue to
examine that issue and others.
"Corporate tax inversions are costing the U.S. tens of
billions of dollars in lost tax revenue," Democratic
Representative Sander Levin said in a statement. "The rumors
that Pfizer may announce its plans to invert as soon as next
week ... highlight the urgent need for Congress to act."
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh in Washington D.C. and Ransdell
Pierson in New York; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis;
Editing by Eric Walsh, Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)