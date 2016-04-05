Obama to deliver statement on economy Tuesday, after inversions move

WASHINGTON, April 5 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 12:15 ET on Tuesday on the economy following Monday's Treasury Department announcement on corporate tax inversions, the White House said.

The U.S. Treasury Department took new steps to curb tax-avoiding corporate "inversions" late on Monday that threw a series of proposed mergers into question, including Pfizer Inc's $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan Plc. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Lindsay Dunsmuir)