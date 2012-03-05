CORRECTED-IRS software glitch delays some US tax refunds

* Tax preparers face angry customers
* Glitches in new e-file software at IRS
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, March 2 The U.S. Internal
Revenue Service's new software system for handling electronic
tax returns has experienced problems during the tax filing
season, angering some taxpayers whose refunds have been delayed.
In an issue that could draw congressional scrutiny, the IRS
said it was addressing the software glitches and that delays in
sending refunds to taxpayers would be minimal.
The tax collection agency has made a big
commitment to upgrading its software and has been expecting to
shut down its old software system in October.
"A final decision on that won't be made until after the
filing season and after we have a chance to have additional
conversations with" tax return preparers, said IRS spokesman
Frank Keith.
The IRS said delays in sending out refunds began in
February. "There were probably several million taxpayers whose
returns we took longer to process," Keith said.
But the IRS has largely caught up and the number of refunds
sent out is now on a par with last year, he said.
Some tax preparers said they are facing angry customers
upset by the late refunds.
The IRS had projected that taxpayers who got their 2012
electronic returns in by April 15 would get direct-deposit
refunds seven to 13 days later; or 17 days for mailed refunds.
That projection was expected to improve on the previous
year, when direct deposit refunds went out 8 to 15 days after
e-files came in; and 22 days for refund checks sent in the mail.
Keith said most "taxpayers this year did receive and will
continue to receive their refunds within that period of time"
that the agency had projected.
Some tax preparers said that outlook was too optimistic.
Gina Jones, a tax preparer in Delhi, Louisiana, said 85
percent of the 220 e-file returns she has filed this year have
had delayed refunds. These delays are often seven to 10 days
beyond the IRS projected window for a refund, she said.
"IRS this year promoted big time their new modernized
e-file," Jones said. "Right out of the starting gate, they got
behind."
Mark Steber , chief tax officer with Jackson Hewitt
Tax Service, said: "The delays - and IRS not being as
communicative as perhaps they could have been - have left many
consumers frustrated and confused over the timing of their
refunds.
The IRS has encouraged tax preparers to send in electronic
returns through older software systems.
"While there were delays at the start of the season, the IRS
allowed suppliers to return to the former technology platform at
that time, which is appreciated," said H&R Block spokesman Gene
King.
IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman has made e-file a top priority
for the agency. The IRS tax return system upgrade is estimated
to cost $1.3 billion through 2024, the Government Accountability
Office said.
In 2012, tax preparers who file 11 or more returns are
required to send them in electronically, known as e-filing. For
2011, preparers with 100 or more returns must e-file.
This year's problems could draw scrutiny from Congress.
The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, which
oversees the IRS, "is aware of issues that have arisen that are
related to e-filing," said Michelle Dimarob, a spokesperson for
committee chairman Republican David Camp.
"We anticipate that members will look at this issue, and
others, when the commissioner appears before Ways and Means to
discuss the overall filing season," she said.