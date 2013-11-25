Ingersoll-Rand fights IRS 'treaty shopping' case in U.S. Tax Court

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 25 Manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand
Plc has gone to court to challenge a $109.8 million tax
bill from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service for alleged "treaty
shopping" whereby multinationals move money around the world for
tax benefits.
In U.S. Tax Court documents filed this month, the IRS said
Ingersoll owed U.S. taxes and penalties on money it moved in
2002 into Bermuda, where the company was headquartered at the
time.
Ingersoll, which makes Trane air conditioners and Schlage
locks, argues that it correctly moved U.S. cash into Bermuda via
Barbados, Hungary and Luxembourg, according to a court filing.
By routing the U.S. money through these three countries
before it landed in Bermuda, the company said it correctly
avoided a 30 percent tax the United States applies on cash flows
into countries where it does not have a tax treaty.
In an October filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Ingersoll said the IRS had recently assessed the
company a $665 million tax bill for 2003 through 2006 related to
its payments into Bermuda. In the filing, Ingersoll wrote: "The
company has vigorously contested all of these (IRS) proposed
adjustments and intends to continue to do so."
A spokeswoman for Ingersoll did not respond to requests for
comment on Monday.
In 2001, the company moved its headquarters to Bermuda from
the United States, a practice known as "inversion" that remains
a popular, tax-avoidance transaction. In an inversion
transaction, a multinational replaces a U.S.-based parent
company with a foreign parent in a low-tax or no-tax country.
The company moved its headquarters again in 2009 to Ireland,
another low-tax country.
TAX LOOPHOLE
The tax court dispute illustrates the treaty-shopping tax
loophole, which prevents high-tax countries from collecting
taxes on multinationals when they legally use the global tax
treaty network to move money into low-tax jurisdictions.
Though legal, treaty shopping leads to IRS disputes, said
Daniel Berman, a principal with accounting firm McGladrey LLP.
"There are weaknesses in the rules that prohibit it," Berman
said of treaty shopping. But for multinationals, "it's pretty
prevalent. It's tax planning."
Congress has failed to pass legislation that might stop
treaty shopping. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that
a 2010 bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives
would raise $7.7 billion over 10 years in anti-treaty shopping
protections.
U.S. officials have signed tax treaties with Hungary and
Luxembourg that eliminate the treaty-shopping loophole. But
those treaties have languished in the U.S. Senate.
The United States has tax treaties with more than 60
countries, ranging from China to Kyrgyzstan. These agreements
routinely won Senate approval with little controversy and
accomplished their main purpose of preventing double-taxation of
income and profits.
A lawyer representing Ingersoll for Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP declined to comment on Monday. The IRS did
not respond to requests for comment.
The case is Ingersoll-Rand Company & Subsidiaries vs
Commissioner of Internal Revenue; Docket No. 25769-13.