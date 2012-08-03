U.S. Senate confirms top Treasury Dept. tax official

WASHINGTON Aug 3 The U.S. Senate late on
Thursday confirmed Mark Mazur as the U.S. Treasury Department's
assistant secretary for tax policy, making him the top tax
official in the Obama administration.
He was nominated for the post in November by President
Barack Obama, a Democrat. Mazur has been working as deputy
assistant secretary for tax analysis.
He will be the first Senate-confirmed assistant secretary
for tax policy to serve in the Obama administration, now in its
fourth year. Senate Republicans for years have blocked
confirmation votes on a long list of Obama's nominees.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley, who has been advocating
for reforms to the Internal Revenue Service's whistleblower
office, briefly blocked Mazur's confirmation but dropped his
opposition this week. Treasury oversees the IRS.
Mazur replaces Emily McMahon, who had been doing the top job
on an acting basis since May 2011, when Michael Mundaca stepped
down. Mundaca had occupied the post, also without Senate
confirmation, since March 2010. Mundaca was preceded by Eric
Solomon.
Mazur joined the Treasury in 2009. He previously worked at
the IRS and for the President's Council of Economic Advisers
under President Bill Clinton.
"For the past decade, (Mazur) has worked on a wide-ranging
and challenging set of tax issues and is held in high regard by
his colleagues inside and outside government," Treasury
Secretary Tim Geithner in a said statement on Friday.
The Senate also confirmed Matthew Rutherford as Treasury
assistant secretary for financial markets, a role that oversees
a wide range of financial regulatory issues. Rutherford
previously worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.