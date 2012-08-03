UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms top Treasury Dept. tax official

By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON Aug 3 The U.S. Senate has confirmed
Mark Mazur as the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for
tax policy, making him a top tax official in the Obama
administration as major tax policy decisions lie ahead.
Nominated for the post in November by President Barack
Obama, Mazur had been deputy assistant secretary for tax
analysis. In his new job, he is likely to play a key role in
tackling the "fiscal cliff" at the end of 2012 and possibly in
renewed efforts to revamp the tax code in 2013.
Mazur takes on his new role as two other key tax players
head out the door. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and
Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Doug Shulman are expected
to step down soon, regardless of whether Obama is re-elected.
Mazur, confirmed late Thursday, will be the first
Senate-confirmed assistant secretary for tax policy to serve in
the Obama administration, now in its fourth year. Senate
Republicans for years have blocked votes on a long list of
Obama's nominees.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley, who has been advocating
for reforms to the Internal Revenue Service's whistleblower
office, briefly blocked Mazur's confirmation but dropped his
opposition this week. Treasury oversees the IRS.
Mazur replaces Emily McMahon, who had been doing the top job
on an acting basis since May 2011, when Michael Mundaca stepped
down. Mundaca had occupied the post, also without Senate
confirmation, since March 2010. Mundaca was preceded by Eric
Solomon, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.
Mazur joined Treasury in 2009. He previously worked at the
IRS and for the President's Council of Economic Advisers under
Bill Clinton.
"For the past decade, (Mazur) has worked on a wide-ranging
and challenging set of tax issues and is held in high regard by
his colleagues inside and outside government," Treasury
Secretary Tim Geithner in a said statement on Friday.
The Senate also confirmed Matthew Rutherford as Treasury
assistant secretary for financial markets, a role that oversees
a wide range of financial regulatory issues. Rutherford
previously worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat,
applauded both confirmations. "Mark Mazur will provide analysis
that will help us get tax reform done right and spur broad-based
growth," Baucus said in a statement.