FACTBOX-What's on Obama's tax list, besides "Buffett tax"?

Sept 18 President Barack Obama is expected to
make a raft of recommendations for changing tax law on Monday,
in addition to his new proposed tax on the rich -- known as the
"Buffett tax" after billionaire Warren Buffett -- which was
disclosed on Saturday.
Obama, in a White House talk, will make his recommendations
to the U.S. Congress "super committee" that is trying to find
by Nov. 23 at least $1.2 trillion in new budget savings over 10
years. That would be on top $917 billion in 10-year deficit
reduction agreed to in an August deal to raise the debt limit.
The U.S. budget deficit in 2011 is expected to be about
$1.3 trillion. The national debt stands at $14.7 trillion.
Here are some of the tax measures Obama has either already
proposed, or may be looking at, to raise more tax revenue to
help reduce the deficit, according to analysts:
RECOMMENDATIONS MADE
* The president wants a new tax on the rich, known as the
"Buffett tax." Details were sketchy, but uber-investor Warren
Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), in mid-August
made his own tax proposal. If Obama's recommendation resembles
the Buffett plan, then it would look like this:
--Hold income taxes steady for more than 99 percent of U.S.
taxpayers. Raise rates, to an undetermined level, for
individuals with income exceeding $1 million. Raise taxes for
the super-rich making more than $10 million per year.
The "Buffett tax" could be a 5.4 percent surtax on joint
returns above $1 million and individual returns above $500,000.
If it is, it could bring in as new government revenue about
$480 billion over 10 years, said analysts at MF Global.
* Under a $447-billion jobs plan unveiled on Sept. 8, Obama
asked for a cap on itemized tax deductions and some exemptions
at 28 percent for individuals earning more than $200,000 a year
and families earning more than $250,000.
POSSIBLE FURTHER RECOMMENDATIONS
* The president may call for reining in the mortgage
interest deduction. This could include denying it for second
mortgages on vacation homes and yachts; lowering a $1 million
cap on eligible first mortgages to perhaps $500,000; converting
the deduction to a limited tax credit; or killing it, said
analysts who stressed any changes would be phased in slowly.
* Another possibility is limiting the employer-provided
healthcare income exclusion for higher-income tax brackets. It
cost about $117.3 billion this year.
* In his jobs plan, Obama said he wants to close a loophole
that lets private equity and hedge fund managers pay the
15-percent capital gains rate, instead of the 35-percent income
rate, on much of their income known as "carried interest."
* On the corporate tax front, Obama may suggest a repeal of
"last in, first out" accounting; elimination of the deferral of
income tax payment on overseas corporate profits; or changing
certain large flow-through partnerships (known as S-corps) into
corporations, analysts said.
* Republicans and businesses want a lower overall corporate
tax rate, but Obama is unlikely to support that without a large
number of tax breaks and exemptions being closed.
* The president also wants to end several tax subsidies
that support the oil and gas industry, and end a tax break for
companies that own private jets.
* Obama may also be considering ways to get U.S. companies
to bring home profits now parked abroad. Corporations want a
tax holiday allowing them to bring those profits home at a
reduced tax rate. They also want a new territorial tax system
that would permanently tax exempt those profits, but many in
Congress oppose both ideas. Big drug makers and high-tech firms
with valuable intellectual property have a lot at stake on this
issue.
