Strapped U.S. states crave bigger online tax bite

* States and cities pressure Washington for resolution
* Republican support needed
* Amazon agreement draws attention to issue
By Nanette Byrnes
Sept 29 With holiday shopping season near and
and billions of dollars in sales tax at stake, financially
strapped state and local governments are pushing to collect
more tax on online purchases, but real progress will require
action in Washington where political gridlock prevails.
Recent efforts by California made headlines nationwide when
Amazon.com (AMZN.O), one of the world's largest online
retailers, agreed to begin collecting taxes on sales in that
state as early as next September.(Link to [ID:nS1E78M1L2)
The state, which faced a $25 billion budget deficit at the
beginning of the year, is estimated to be losing $1.7 billion
annually in uncollected online sales taxes. (Link to 2009
University of Tennessee study,
here)
Sales over the web are the fastest growing area of
retailing and states are anxious to up their share. Deloitte
LLP projects that this holiday season, retail sales overall
will grow up 3 percent, but 14 percent online. Goldman Sachs
has estimated that online shopping will jump from less than 10
percent of retail sales to over 17 percent by 2020.
Under a Supreme Court decision now almost 20 years old, any
national framework for collecting tax on remote sales would
have to come from Congress.
Until that happens, states can only seek sales taxes from
companies with a physical operation in their state, leaving
many sales to fall through the cracks. Amazon has facilities in
California and other states which have pushed the online
retailer to collect taxes on sales shipped to their residents.
"We need help at the national level," says Mick Cornett,
mayor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He has lobbied extensively
for federal action. "There's a limit to what we can do."
Proponents of federal action say the current situation is
unfair to local merchants who must collect sales tax.
But it's another side of the issue -- the revenue loss to
states and cities in uncollected taxes -- that has fueled
action on the state level. Besides California, the states of
New York, Texas, Illinois and others have recently approved
laws aimed at collecting more sales tax on ecommerce.
SLOW-GOING IN DC
Progress on the issue has been slow in Washington, where
anything with even a whiff of tax increase struggles. A bill
introduced in late July by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin had
five co-sponsors, none Republican. Bipartisan support will be
necessary for even a chance of passage.
On the state level, though, financial pressures seem to
have erased partisan division on the issue. Texas' majority
Republican legislature passed its legislation, and California's
measure had support from both parties.
Hoping to bring that cooperation and a sense of urgency on
the issue to Washington, local businesspeople, mayors and other
officials from states have been lobbying on Capitol Hill.
Danny Diaz, spokesman for the Alliance for Main Street
Fairness, which has been pushing for a federal structure,
estimates that between 150 and 200 members of Congress come
from states which have recently taken action and would see
hometown support for a federal solution.
Oklahoma City's Mayor Cornett, a Republican, has lobbied
lawmakers on the issue and raised it in a meeting with
President Barack Obama.
Cornett says the $10 to $15 million a year his city loses
on uncollected taxes equates to between 100 and 150
firefighters or police. He says he's making progress arguing
that these are taxes already owed, not new taxes.
"Now you find conservatives in Washington who understand
this is closing a loophole, it's not a new tax," says Cornett.
"Most cities are just hanging on, trying to keep the
firefighters and police on the street. This is one way Congress
can help local governments without it costing them anything."
Nationally, the cost of running local government is rising
faster than tax revenue. Sinking property values are hurting
real estate tax collections. Stagnant salaries have kept income
tax flat in the states which impose one.
Oklahoma's cities rely on sales taxes for 55 percent of
their budget on average. In some places, sales tax covers more
than 90 percent of the local budget.
Arkansas municipalities rely on it heavily too, for close
to 50 percent of their income from sales taxes. Slack receipts
have driven 15 Arkansas cities to institute sales tax increases
so far this year, according to the Arkansas Municipal League.
Texas Comptroller Susan Combs calculates that in fiscal
2010, which ended August 31, her state lost $658 million in
uncollected sales taxes. Sales tax contributes 55 percent of
the state's total income.
(Reporting by Nanette Byrnes in Chapel Hill, NC; additional
reporting by Patrick Temple West in Washington; Editing by
Kevin Drawbaugh and Chizu Nomiyama)