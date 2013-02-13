Online sales taxes back on U.S. Senate's docket

Feb 13 A proposal to allow states to collect
online sales taxes will be reintroduced in the U.S. Senate on
Thursday, with support for the measure growing among Republican
and Democratic governors and state legislators.
On the heels of President Barack Obama once again tagging a
U.S. tax code overhaul as a top priority in his State of the
Union speech, Senator Richard Durbin said he will offer a bill
that could resolve the long-unsettled online sales tax issue.
The Marketplace Fairness Act will be introduced by Durbin,
an Illinois Democrat, and two Republican counterparts, Senators
Mike Enzi of Wyoming and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.
National and local brick-and-mortar retailers already
collect sales tax on online transactions due to their physical
stores. They have long argued that a law was needed to level the
playing field by allowing states to force online-only merchants
like Amazon.com to collect sales tax, as well.
The Durbin bill was expected to exempt from sales tax
collection any merchant with $1 million in annual sales or less.
That would be an increase from a prior cap of $500,000. This
change would bring the Senate bill in line with previous
versions in the U.S. House of Representatives.