IRS rides 1884 'dead horse' law to defense of tax preparer rules

* Libertarian activists challenge IRS crackdown on preparers
* Level of client representation at issue
* IRS cites post-Civil War statute known as 'horse law'
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The Obama administration on
Tuesday defended its effort to regulate the tax return
preparation business for the first time in U.S. history, basing
its case largely on a 19th century law dealing with horses lost
or killed in the Civil War.
At an appellate court hearing on a challenge brought by
libertarian lawyers challenging the administration, Justice
Department Tax Division lawyer Gilbert Rothenberg said: "I hate
to beat a dead horse, especially one from the Civil War era."
But he explained that the administration sees the "Horse Act
of 1884" as providing ample authority for the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service to regulate the tens of thousands of preparers
who fill out millions of Americans' federal tax returns.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit heard the administration's
argument. Rothenberg said the IRS should be allowed to force tax
return preparers - who are now unregulated - to pass a
competency test and take annual continuing education classes.
But the Institute for Justice, a libertarian advocacy law
firm, disagreed.
"Congress never gave the IRS authority to regulate tax
preparers," said Dan Alban, an attorney for the institute.
The case has broad implications for the industry, which
includes H&R Block Inc, a few mid-tier companies and
thousands of tiny, mom-and-pop firms.
A decision from the judges is still months away. In oral
arguments, the judges - all appointed by Republican presidents -
gave no clear sign of how they will rule, yea or neigh.
But they did question why the IRS was citing an 1884 law to
justify trying to police tax return preparers in 2013.
LEGAL REPRESENTATION AT ISSUE
After the Civil War, many Americans brought war loss claims
against the U.S. government, often for dead or missing horses.
A post-war industry emerged of agents who would press war
loss claims for a fee, usually a percentage of the claim
collected. Soon, claim values were being fraudulently inflated.
In response, the government started regulating these
intermediaries, barring unscrupulous ones and certifying honest
ones as "enrolled agents," a title that is still used today by
people who represent clients in matters before the IRS.
The IRS is arguing that tax return preparers represent their
customers in much the same way that enrolled agents do, so the
agency should be able to expand regulation to include preparers.
But the Institute for Justice is arguing that tax return
preparers do not carry out the same level of representation, but
rather merely provide a paid service for clients.
"Preparing a tax return is not a representative act," Alban
said. "It is performing a service, certainly, but there's no
representation."
More than 78 million Americans in 2011 paid someone to
prepare their tax returns. The industry posted estimated revenue
this year of $9.4 billion.
The Institute sued in March 2012 to block the IRS's
regulations and won a district court ruling in January halting
parts of the agency's program. The IRS appealed.
KOCHS HELPED FUND CHALLENGER
Based in Arlington, Va., the institute litigates over issues
such as private school vouchers and eminent domain. It was begun
in 1991 with funding from wealthy industrialists and
conservative activists David and Charles Koch.
Sabina Loving, a Chicago tax preparer, is the lead plaintiff
in the case. She was not present at the oral arguments.
Some of the tax experts who attended said the judges seemed
skeptical of the IRS's argument. "Clearly, they were leaning
toward Loving," said Don Williamson, a tax accountant and
executive director of American University's Kogod Tax Center.
"It looks like a good day for Mr. Alban," said Robert Kerr,
senior director of government relations for the National
Association of Enrolled Agents, a tax-preparers trade group.
Kathryn Keneally, head of the Justice Department tax
division, declined to comment on the oral arguments while
leaving the court room.
The case is Sabina Loving et al v. Internal Revenue Service,
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No.
13-5061.