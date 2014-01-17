U.S. IRS needs 'Plan B' on stalled tax preparer rules -watchdog

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service needs a fallback option that would encourage thousands
of tax return preparers to voluntarily become certified, with
the agency's mandatory training program now facing uncertainty
in court, an IRS watchdog told Reuters.
Nina Olson, the National Taxpayer Advocate, who defends
taxpayers' rights as the ombudsman within the IRS, said: "We are
recommending Plan B to be going to a voluntary approach.
"I don't want to go through another filing season where
taxpayers are at the mercy of uneducated return preparers," she
said in a recent interview with Reuters.
Faced with a maddeningly complex tax code, about 80 million
Americans each year pay someone to prepare their tax returns.
While most preparers are trained and efficient, some are not.
To improve the quality of tax preparers, the IRS has been
developing a program for regulating the free-wheeling industry,
but its initial effort is stalled in court.
About a third of the $9.4-billion tax return preparation
business is controlled by sector leader H&R Block Inc
and three other mid-sized rivals, such as Jackson Hewitt Tax
Service Inc.
The remaining two-thirds is split between licensed and
unlicensed preparers. The unlicensed, independent segment of the
business includes about 350,000 preparers. That is where the IRS
finds the most problems - thousands of unlicensed mom-and-pop
firms that include the unqualified and the unscrupulous.
FOUR STATES REGULATE
At the moment, the business is not policed by the federal
government. New York last month became the fourth state to
impose regulations, joining California, Oregon and Maryland.
Seeking oversight of the business for the first time, the
IRS in early 2013 tried to impose new testing and continuing
education requirements on unlicensed preparers nationwide.
But that effort was blocked by a lawsuit brought by a
libertarian group opposed to the rules. The Obama administration
has appealed, with a decision expected soon.
Olson, the internal IRS watchdog since 2001, said that if
the new program is struck down, the IRS should offer voluntary
classes and testing to preparers who want to take them.
IRS Commissioner John Koskinen earlier this month said the
IRS should start offering a certificate to those who pass a
competency test and take continuing-education classes. "The fact
that it is tied up in court shouldn't keep us from moving
forward even on a voluntary basis," he told reporters.
"If you complete the information you get a certificate that
says, 'I completed the IRS preparer course.' That could be, over
time, very valuable for preparers," Koskinen said.
Some tax professionals doubted a voluntary approach would do
much. "It's mere window dressing," said Jim Buttonow, a former
IRS official who started a tax software business in North
Carolina. Rather than go to a certified preparer, many consumers
will still go where they get the biggest refund, he said. "To
the consumer, it doesn't really mean much."