版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 02:32 BJT

S&P says state tax measures unlikely to affect credit quality

Oct 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday state tax measures on the Nov. 6 election ballot are unlikely to immediately affect the credit quality of state or local governments.

S&P said it believes measures targeting state revenues and education spending in California will be the most significant.

But, the rating agency added that, due to a phasing-in of the measures' effects or narrow changes to existing frameworks, "none of this election's measures are likely to immediately affect state or local government credit quality".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐