Detained Swiss banker's fate up in the air

| FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Feb 13 A Swiss
private banker, held on a criminal complaint for 13 months
without a formal indictment, was on Monday given 60 more days by
a Florida court to go on trying to resolve the issue with U.S.
authorities.
Christos Bagios, a Greek citizen and Swiss resident, was due
either to be indicted or have his case dismissed, but instead
was granted the extension by Judge Lurana Snow in a federal
courtroom in Ft. Lauderdale.
Bagios worked at Credit Suisse AG from early 2009
until this month, according to public securities records, and at
UBS AG, , the Swiss bank giant, from 1993 to
early 2009.
Under federal rules of criminal procedure, U.S. authorities
have 30 days after bringing a criminal complaint to either
indict a defendant or dismiss charges. An exception arises if,
as in this case, the defendant waives his right to hearings that
would result in an indictment or a dismissal.
Bagios has repeatedly, with the U.S. government's blessing,
waived that right, most recently on Monday.
"Absent extraordinary circumstances, judges are loath to
allow waivers for extended periods of time," said Robert
Katzberg, a white-collar criminal defense lawyer in New York
with clients of Swiss banks. "This is the longest waiver I have
ever heard of, and by a lot."
Tax lawyers say the unusually long delay raises questions
over whether Credit Suisse is seeking to protect Bagios from
indictment as part of the bank's efforts to resolve its own
legal situation with U.S. authorities over suspicions that it
enabled scores of wealthy Americans to evade taxes through
undeclared Swiss accounts.
Credit Suisse acknowledged last July that it had received a
target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice notifying it
that it was formally under criminal investigation for selling
tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans. The bank has said it
is cooperating with the investigation.
Bagios was arrested in New York in January 2011 and accused
in a criminal complaint of helping about 150 U.S. clients hide
as much as $500 million from the tax-collecting IRS when he
worked at UBS.
He was transferred to Ft. Lauderdale, released on two bonds
that together total $650,000, put up in a housing complex under
house arrest and forced to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet.
At the time of his arrest, Bagios was head of Credit
Suisse's Relationship Management West Coast group, a private
banking unit that is part of Credit Suisse Private Advisors in
Zurich, according to the bank's website.