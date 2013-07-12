Swiss banks near deal on U.S. tax information -WSJ

July 11 A group of Swiss banks is lining up to
deliver information to U.S. authorities investigating tax
evasion by Americans, potentially moving a long legal battle
closer to conclusion, The Wall Street Journal reported late on
Thursday.
Last week, the Swiss Cabinet unveiled a program to let about
a dozen banks being probed by the Justice Department hand over
"leaver lists," or aggregate data on U.S. clients' accounts that
had been transferred to other institutions as the United States
began targeting overseas tax evasion, the Journal reported.
Some of the country's biggest banks, including Credit Suisse
Group AG and Julius Baer Group AG are
eligible to apply or already have applied for Swiss government
approval to participate in the program, according to people
familiar with the situation, the newspaper said.
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are among more than a dozen
banks under formal U.S. investigation of Americans who are
suspected of avoiding U.S. taxes by hiding assets overseas.
The Swiss government has agreed that Swiss banks could seek
permission to help them to avoid U.S. criminal charges by
handing over data, including on bank staff, although they would
not be allowed to hand over client names directly.
