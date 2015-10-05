Former UBS banker avoids jail after serving as U.S. witness

| MIAMI
MIAMI Oct 5 A former Swiss banker who pleaded
guilty to aiding Americans hide money from U.S. tax authorities
was sentenced to five years probation and fined $150,000 in a
West Palm Beach federal court on Monday, his lawyer said.
Hansruedi Schumacher, 57, was indicted in 2009 along with a
Swiss tax attorney and charged with conspiring to defraud the
United States. He faced six years in prison but prosecutors
asked a judge for a reduced sentence due to his cooperation with
investigators.
He was regional market manager for UBS AG's North
American international business from the 1990s through mid-2002.
Following his 2014 arrest he cooperated as a key witness in the
case against Raoul Weil, a former top-ranking UBS banker who
oversaw an estimated $4 trillion in assets.
During his trial Schumacher described how Swiss bankers
would regularly travel to the United States with laptops bearing
secret hard drives and unmarked client invoices tucked between
the pages of newspapers and magazines.
"In doing so saw his name in the headlines of every
major financial newspaper, and in television broadcasts, as the
man who defied his country and countrymen by renouncing Swiss
law," Schumacher's attorney Peter Raben wrote in court
documents.
Schumacher had testified that Weil was part of a bank
committee facing an Internal Revenue Service program to identify
wealthy U.S. tax cheats worldwide.
Yet he later admitted under questioning that Weil wasn't
involved in plans to steer clients toward opaque, offshore
companies that shielded their assets from U.S. tax authorities.
A jury took only 75 minutes to find Weil not guilty
following a three-week trial.
U.S. authorities have charged more than two dozen people
with assisting tax evasion via Swiss banks since 2008. In 2009
UBS paid $780 million in fines and turned over names of more
than 4,000 clients.
