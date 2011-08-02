US indicts ex-UBS banker for tax evasion services

FAIRFIELD, Conn. Aug 2 A former senior UBS
UBSN.VX private banker was indicted on Tuesday by federal
prosecutors in Florida for selling offshore tax-evasion
services to wealthy Americans.
The former banker, Martin Lack, left UBS around 2003 to
work at Keusch & Merlo Invest AG, a financial advisory firm in
Zurich, according to court papers. He also ran a separate
advisory business, Lack & Partner AG, in Zurich.
Lack, a Swiss national who oversaw UBS's North America
business for wealthy Americans hiding money in secret offshore
accounts, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud
the United States.
Lack shared business and office space with Renzo Gadola, a
former senior UBS private banker who was indicted last
December. Lack's indictment said that he worked with an unnamed
Swiss cantonal bank to help wealthy American clients of UBS
further conceal their assets. That bank, federal officials
said, is Basler Kantonalbank.
(Editing by Howard Goller)