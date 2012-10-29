UPDATE 1-U.S. tax whistleblower collects $38 million from IRS-lawyer

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has awarded $38 million to a whistleblower for information about a tax dodge involving a large corporation, according to the informant's lawyers.
The Ferraro Law Firm, which represented the whistleblower, would not identify its client or the corporation involved, saying only that it was a Fortune 500 company.
"The IRS never tipped their hand that they had a whistleblower" while the agency was going over the corporation's books, said Ferraro lawyer Scott Knott.
The IRS sent the check last week, Knott said. He declined to say what percentage of the $38 million Ferraro took as a fee.
It is unknown how much money the IRS collected in additional taxes. But the agency could have collected up to $250 million, based on the law determining how much a whistleblower can collect for information, which ranges between 15 and 30 percent of the tax recovery.
The case was filed in early 2008, after the IRS overhauled i ts whistleblower office in 2006.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.