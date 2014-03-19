California lawyer sentenced to prison time in tax dodge case -U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 19 California lawyer
Christopher Rusch has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for
helping Americans hide millions of dollars in Swiss bank
accounts to avoid U.S. taxes.
The U.S. Department of Justice said late on Tuesday that
Rusch had testified against two American clients, saying he
brought money into the United States from their undeclared bank
accounts to help them buy a golf course in Colorado.
Rusch, of San Diego, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy
and failing to report foreign assets. He admitted to helping two
clients hide more than $6.6 million at Swiss banks UBS AG
and Pictet & Cie, the department said.
Rusch was arrested in Miami in 2012 after being expelled
from Panama at the request of the United States.
" is looking forward to putting this chapter of his
life behind him," his lawyer Michael Lipman said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Pictet declined to comment on the case, but
said the bank is complying with the law. A UBS spokesman
declined to comment.
Since 2009, the U.S. Department of Justice has brought
charges against 35 bankers with crimes related to tax evasion
and six have pleaded guilty.
