Ending some US tax breaks would allow 4-pct cut in rates - report

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Repealing most of the U.S.
tax code's major itemized deductions - like those for mortgage
interest and charitable donations - would allow for a 4 percent
cut in income tax rates without adding to the federal deficit,
according to congressional tax researchers.
The analysis from the non-partisan congressional Joint
Committee on Taxation is timely ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential
election. Republican challenger Mitt Romney has promised a 20
percent income tax cut for all Americans but said the move would
be revenue-neutral.
President Barack Obama, fellow Democrats and some academics
say Romney's approach is not mathematically possible without
scrapping popular tax breaks that benefit the middle class.
Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) Chief of Staff Thomas
Barthold wrote in the letter to lawmakers that he conducted an
"experiment" after meeting with members of the Senate Finance
Committee about tax reform in September.
JCT eliminated many tax deductions to see what would result,
except it left intact two large exemptions - the ones for
employer-sponsored health insurance and for retirement accounts.
"The revenue-neutral tax reform package outlined ... would
permit a four-percent decrease in all ordinary income tax
rates," Barthold said in the Oct. 11 letter to Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat, and Senator Orrin
Hatch, the panel's top Republican.
The tax exclusion for employer-provided healthcare costs the
government about $160 billion in revenue annually, and the break
for workplace retirement accounts is about the same.
The mortgage interest break costs about $100 billion; the
exclusion for contributions to the government-run Medicare
program for seniors about $76 billion; and the tax break for
capital gains costs about $70 billion, rounding out the five
most expensive tax expenditures, according to JCT.
Republicans blasted the report because of these limitations.
"The JCT study is an experiment and does not represent any
tax reform proposal on the table," a spokeswoman for Hatch said.
Leaders of both parties say they back a revamp of the
convoluted U.S. tax code, in an effort to lower some tax rates,
paid for by scrapping some deductions.
The analysis also raised the tax rate for capital gains and
dividends, repealed the interest exclusion for state and local
bonds and included a repeal of the alternative minimum tax, a
parallel tax for the rich to ensure they pay some tax.