Obama's IRS chief nominee worth up to $27 mln-U.S. filing

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 President Barack Obama's
nominee to lead the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has a net
worth of as much as $27 million, according to federal ethics
disclosure documents posted online.
John Koskinen, 74, was nominated last month by Obama to be
the next commissioner of the tax-collecting agency. The IRS was
shaken earlier this year by a controversy about its treatment of
applications for tax-exempt status from conservative groups.
The documents were filed with the U.S. Office of Government
Ethics as part of the standard vetting process for federal
nominees. They showed that Koskinen's net worth was in a range
of $7 million to $27 million in assets, as of Aug. 27.
The documents - which normally report individuals' net worth
in ranges - showed that Koskinen, a lawyer, owns a substantial
number of shares in AES Corp, a power company.
In an August letter to the Treasury Department accompanying
the disclosures, Koskinen said he would divest his AES holdings
and resign from its board if he is confirmed.
He said he would also resign from the board of American
Capital Ltd, a private equity firm.
The disclosures were sent to the Senate Finance Committee,
which is expected to schedule a hearing soon on the nomination.
If confirmed by the Senate, Koskinen would take over an
agency with 90,000 employees. A Treasury Department spokeswoman
declined to comment on the disclosure filing on Monday.