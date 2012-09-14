U.S. Treasury signs agreement with UK on tax compliance

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The United States has signed a bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom to share information that will allow the U.S. government to better fight tax evasion, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.
The agreement is part of Treasury's efforts to gradually implement the 2010 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA.
FATCA requires Americans to disclose overseas holdings directly to the Internal Revenue Service and requires foreign institutions to tell the IRS about offshore accounts controlled by Americans if assets in them top $50,000 in value.
Treasury said in a statement the agreement signed with the United Kingdom "marks a significant step forward in our efforts to work collaboratively to combat offshore tax evasion."
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind