UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury signs agreement with UK on tax compliance

By Jason Lange and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The United Kingdom has
become the first country to finalize a tax information sharing
pact with the United States as part of a U.S. crackdown on
offshore tax evasion.
The agreement inked on Friday and announced by both
countries spares UK banks, funds and other financial companies
from reporting client information directly to the United States.
The UK firms will also avoid withholding taxes they face for not
complying with FATCA.
The UK Treasury said the agreement needs to be ratified by
Parliament. The U.S. Treasury said that UK draft legislation
would be published later this year.
The agreement is part of the U.S. Treasury's efforts to
implement the 2010 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA.
It requires foreign institutions to tell the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service about Americans' offshore accounts worth more
than $50,000.
In February, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain,
announced negotiations with the United States for
government-to-government information sharing deals.