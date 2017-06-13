UPDATE 1-Big investors, unfazed by techs' roller coaster, buy 'FANG' stocks

(Adds Reuters Insider link)
By David Randall
NEW YORK, June 13 Large investors, whose high
exposure to large-cap technology stocks boosted their returns
during the first quarter of the year, are doubling down on their
investments even as stocks like Apple Inc and Facebook
Inc stumble.
Fund managers such as T Rowe Price and Federated Investors,
who were already overweight the sector, said they were buying
beaten-down so-called 'FANG' stocks – Facebook, Amazon.com Inc
, Netflix Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc
- during a two-day selloff that marked the largest
tech sector decline in nearly a year.
Google, Apple and other large tech stocks rose modestly in
morning trading Tuesday.
Jeff Rottinghaus, portfolio manager of the T Rowe Price
Large-Cap Core Equity fund, said he has been adding
money to existing tech holdings such as Facebook and Amazon
because they are positioned to continue to grow over the next
few years regardless of the direction of the overall economy.
With other secular growth stories hard to find, "It's
getting to the point where you have to say, 'What else do you
want me to own?'" he said, adding that these companies continue
to be up significantly year-to-date despite recent declines.
Analysts expect the S&P 500 technology index to
grow its earnings by 12.4 percent this year, better than the S&P
500's 11.6-percent expected growth, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
About 40 percent of the stocks in the S&P 500 information
technology index rose on Monday, including Qualcomm Inc
and International Business Machines Corp, which have
lagged in 2017.
"This tech selloff is a great buying opportunity," said
Navellier & Associates Chairman Louis Navellier, who bought
shares of Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc
, Arista Networks Inc and STMicroelectronics NV
.
In the 8-year-old bull market, investors have consistently
been 'buying the dips,' taking advantage of brief pullbacks in
prices, so large-cap stocks have not seen a 10-percent
correction in well over a year. Although stocks are expensive by
historical measures, bullish investors say they are justified by
growth in earnings and the U.S. economy, while historically low
bond yields are also making stocks more appealing.
COMEBACK OF THE 'TRUMP TRADE?'
The stumble in tech comes a time when both mutual funds and
hedge funds have taken outsized bets on the sector, helping push
Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft to add a total $600
billion in market cap year-to-date. Tech stocks in the S&P 500
rallied 21 percent for the year through June 2nd, with the
largest companies accounting for 46 percent of the S&P 500's
9-percent gain, according to Goldman Sachs.
That rally sent some tech-heavy tech funds soaring.
In May, Light Street Capital Management's $1.2-billion
Halogen fund was up 11 percent and is up 42.6 percent this year
through the end of May. The head of the fund, Glen Kacher,
started his career at Tiger Management, Julian Robertson's
famous fund.
Yet concerns that fund managers had piled into the same
stocks and stretched their valuations helped prompt a selloff
that began Friday and continued through Monday, sapping 5
percent or more from companies such as Apple.
Momentum-based technology stocks have "built a valuation air
pocket underneath creating cause for pause," Goldman
Sachs wrote in a note Friday.
Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager at Federated Investors
in New York, said he saw the tech selloff as a sign that
investors were feeling more confident that the Trump
administration could pass infrastructure or tax legislation
later this year.
Last week's testimony by former FBI chief James Comey did
not contain the sort of bombshell that investors had feared,
Chiavarone said, prompting fund managers to rotate out of tech
into sectors that have lagged.
"It allowed folks to believe once again that Congress isn't
going to be bogged down in a massive impeachment effort and
could get some policy work done," he said, which would benefit
energy and financial stocks that initially rallied following
Trump's unexpected victory but lost their gains following
Inauguration Day.
