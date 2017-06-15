Shorts hold fire against big tech names as U.S. sector slides

| NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 The current sell-off in U.S.
technology shares has brought rare good news for short sellers,
but they are not in any rush to boost their bearish bets against
the shares of the biggest tech companies, data from financial
analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
Technology stocks fell sharply on Thursday, extending a
decline from last week, as investors continued to back away from
the top-performing sector this year.
The slide brought much-needed relief for short sellers, who
aim to make a profit by selling borrowed shares on the hope of
buying them back later at a lower price.
The technology sector's 17 percent gain this year has drawn
significant short bets as speculators counted on a pullback.
While the sector's first big stumble this year drew some
added interest in bearish bets - the Technology Select Sector
SPDR Fund drew $150 million of new short bets in the
latest week - traders have largely steered clear of boosting
bets against the biggest names in the sector.
Through Wednesday, the cumulative short interest for a
basket of six big tech stocks - Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon.com Inc
and Netflix - has fallen by $1.40 billion to
$30.62 billion so far in June, according to S3 Partners data.
"Short interest has either stayed relatively flat or
decreased for these tech stocks," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of
research at S3 Partners.
"The drop in the tech sector was due to long shareholders
selling their long positions and not shorts increasing their
exposure."
The recent weakness in the shares of these tech titans has
resulted in paper profits of $672 million for short sellers so
far this month.
"For the most part, short tech positions were profitable,
recouping some of their year-to-date losses but (they) were not
looking to build their positions," Dusaniwsky said.
For the year, short sellers who targeted the six companies
are still down $5.13 billion, according to S3 Partners data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)