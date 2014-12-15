Tech companies support Microsoft in overseas data fight with U.S.

SEATTLE Dec 15 Technology companies Apple Inc
, Amazon.com Inc , AT&T Inc and more than
20 others are supporting Microsoft Corp in the software
company's legal battle with the U.S. government over access to
customer data stored overseas.
The long-running court fight has taken on an urgency for
technology and media companies in the wake of revelations about
bulk electronic data collection by the U.S. National Security
Agency from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
A U.S. judge ruled in late July that Microsoft must turn
over a customer's emails stored in a data center in Ireland to
U.S. federal prosecutors under a criminal search warrant. It is
unclear what type of investigation led to the warrant, which
remains under seal.
Microsoft is appealing that ruling, saying U.S. authorities
cannot automatically compel U.S. companies to hand over customer
information stored overseas. The judge has temporarily suspended
her order from taking effect while Microsoft appeals.
"We believe that when one government wants to obtain email
that is stored in another country, it needs to do so in a manner
that respects existing domestic and international laws," said
Microsoft head lawyer Brad Smith in a blog post on Monday. "The
U.S. government's unilateral use of a search warrant to reach
email in another country puts both fundamental privacy rights
and cordial international relations at risk."
Smith said 10 industry groups planned to file "friend of the
court" briefs with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York on Monday. He said the briefs will be signed by 28 tech and
media companies, 35 computer scientists and 23 trade and
advocacy organizations, including the American Civil Liberties
Union and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The U.S. government has yet to file its response to
Microsoft's appeal, and oral arguments on the case are not
expected for another six months or so.
