US judge orders Microsoft turn over customer's emails from overseas

NEW YORK, July 31 Microsoft Corp must turn over a customer's emails and other account information stored in a data center in Ireland to the U.S. government, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday, in a case that has drawn concern from privacy groups and major technology companies.

Microsoft and other U.S. companies had challenged the warrant, arguing it improperly extended the authority of federal prosecutors to seize customer information held in foreign countries.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in New York said a search warrant granted to prosecutors by a federal magistrate judge required the company to hand over any data it controlled, regardless of where it was stored.

The judge said she would temporarily stay her order from taking effect to allow Microsoft to appeal her decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)