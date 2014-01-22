Silicon Valley firms to pay fee for commuter shuttles amid tech backlash

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 21 San Francisco's
transportation agency agreed on Tuesday to charge Google Inc
, Apple Inc and other tech companies $1 every
time one of their commuter shuttles uses a public bus stop, in a
deal that seems unlikely to end the recent wave of technology
industry-backlash among some residents.
The commuter buses take about 17,000 passengers a day from
their homes in San Francisco to dozens of technology companies
based in Silicon Valley, south of the city.
The 18-month pilot program, which the San Francisco Municipal
Transportation Agency unanimously approved, comes as the buses
have become high-profile targets to activists upset about rising
housing prices.
Hours before the meeting on Tuesday, protesters blocked two
technology company buses in San Francisco, according to media
reports. Several of Google's buses have been blocked by
protesters in recent weeks, including an incident in Oakland in
which the window of a Google bus was shattered.
While many critics say the private "luxury buses" should
pay, they blasted the current program as grossly insufficient.
"Charging $1 per bus per stop is a joke," said Cynthia
Crews, a representative of the San Francisco League of
Pissed-Off Voters, one of roughly three dozen members of the
public who commented on the proposal at the meeting.
The city estimates the fee will raise $100,000 per company
that uses the buses, or about $1.5 million total.
Several Google employees as well as employees who said they
worked for shuttle companies appeared before the board to voice
support for the pilot program. Some noted they would otherwise
be forced to drive a car to work, contributing to traffic and
harming the environment.
Google said it would work with the transportation agency on
its shared goal of providing efficient transportation around San
Francisco.
"We believe the pilot program is a critical step in that
direction," the company said in an email.
Apple and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The buses have become among the most visible symbols of what
some complain is the technology-driven gentrification of San
Francisco, with young, well-paid tech workers forcing out less
affluent residents. In addition, critics say some city policies,
including tax breaks, are too generous to the technology
industry.
"I have seen shuttle buses running through my neighborhood
for years using regular stops and getting away with it while
regular drivers are fined for using MUNI stops," said a woman
speaking to the board who described herself as a community
volunteer. Some noted that the fine for parking in a public bus
zone is $271, and suggested that the city collect that amount
for all the past years the buses have used the bus zones.
Until now, the tech companies such as Google, Facebook Inc
and Apple have not paid San Francisco for the right to
use public bus zones when they pick up and drop off their
employees.
State law forbids the city from collecting more than the
cost of providing the service, officials said. But Crews, of the
San Francisco League of Pissed-Off Voters, said the city could
find other ways to get a greater payment from the companies.
Members of the transportation board acknowledged that the
buses had become caught up in a broader debate about housing
afford ability and cost of living, which they said was beyond
the scope of their work.
"At the end of the day this is a transit issue and we're
better off with something than nothing," said Malcolm Heinicke,
the board's director.