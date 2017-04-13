FCC could announce spectrum results as early as Thursday -industry

| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission may announce the winners of the
government's $19.8 billion spectrum auction as early as
Thursday, industry officials told Reuters.
The broadcast incentive spectrum auction is one of the
commission's most complex and ambitious to date attracting
wireless and other telecommunications companies who are buying
television airwaves from broadcasters for wireless use.
Companies plan to use the spectrum to build new networks or
improve existing coverage. An FCC spokesman declined to comment
on when the results will be announced.
The FCC said last year that 62 bidders made upfront payments
to take part, including AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications
Inc, Dish Network Corp, T-Mobile US Inc
- which is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, Comcast
Corp and U.S. Cellular Corp.
Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner said "it will be
interesting to see if T-Mobile will get a nationwide license and
how much more on top of that; if Verizon was actually bidding;
how much and where Comcast and the other cable guys were
bidding/winning (nationwide or just their markets)," in an email
on Thursday.
BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said in a 2016 research note he
believed Comcast had made an auction deposit of $1.8 billion and
AT&T and T-Mobile each made deposits of more than $2 billion,
citing company financial statements. The companies have declined
to confirm how much they made in deposits, citing FCC rules.
U.S. Cellular said in a securities filing in February it had
"submitted bids for a minimum amount of $327 million" in the
auction.
From the auction closing, a quiet period extends for 10
business days preventing some companies from talking to
participants about potential tie-ups or mergers.
Of the $19.8 billion being raised to acquire 84 megahertz of
spectrum, more than $6 billion will go to reduce the U.S.
deficit, more than $10 billion will go to broadcasters that
chose to relinquish spectrum rights, and up to $1.75 billion for
other broadcasters that incur costs in changing channels.
In June, the FCC said sellers had initially sought $86.4
billion for 126 megahertz. Many analysts had expected
broadcasters to earn substantially more.
In February, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox Television
unit said it would receive about $350 million in
proceeds from spectrum sales. Tribune Media Co said it
expected $190 million in proceeds from the auction.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in February "these low-band
airwaves will improve wireless coverage across the country."
The spectrum will transition over 39 months. Some stations will
transition to a new band and a new channel, while others will
move off-air. Those going off the air must give at least 30 days
notice.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)