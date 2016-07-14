U.S. FCC votes to advance next-generation 5G networks

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
WASHINGTON, July 14 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to open substantial spectrum for next-generation high-speed 5G wireless applications and networks.
The FCC approved opening nearly 11 gigahertz of high-frequency spectrum for mobile, flexible and fixed-use wireless broadband. The FCC said the new rules "will provide vital clarity for business investment in this area." Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc have said they will begin deploying 5G trials in 2017, and the first commercial deployments at scale are expected in 2020, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.