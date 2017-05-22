TIMELINE-S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies

May 22 The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services
Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in
1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
Here is a timeline of the sector's two-decade shrinkage
1996 - An index is born
S&P broke out what were then the biggest U.S. telephone
companies into their own sector index with 14 companies
1997
* Bell Atlantic buys Nynex, SBC buys Pacific Telesis
* Frontier Corp joins
* Index ends year with 13 stocks
1998
* WorldCom buys MCI Communications to form MCI WorldCom
* Nextel Communications, Sprint PCS tracking stock join
* Index ends year with 14 stocks
1999
* SBC buys Ameritech, Vodafone buys Airtouch, Global
Crossing buys Frontier Corp
* Global Crossing, Century Telephone join
* Index ends year with 13 stocks
2000
* Qwest Communications buys U.S. West, Bell Atlantic buys
GTE Corp to form Verizon Communications
* Qwest joins
* Index ends year with 12 stocks
2001
* Citizens Communications buys Global Crossing assets
* AT&T Wireless Services, Citizens Communications join
* Index ends year with 13 stocks
2002
* MCI WorldCom leaves S&P 500 amid accounting scandal
* Index ends the year with 12 stocks
2004
* Cingular, a BellSouth/SBC venture, buys AT&T Wireless
* Sprint scraps PCS tracking stock
* Index ends year with 10 stocks
2005
* SBC buys AT&T, renames as AT&T Inc, Sprint buys Nextel
* Index ends year with 8 stocks
2006
* Verizon buys MCI WorldCom, Alltel wired unit and Valor
form Windstream, AT&T completes BellSouth purchase
* Embarq Corp joins
* Index ends year with 10 stocks
2007
* Alltel Corp leaves S&P 500 after P/E acquisition
* American Tower joins
* Index ends with 9 stocks
2008
*Citizens Communications becomes Frontier Communications
* Index ends year with 9 stocks
2009
* Century Telephone buys Embarq, renames as CenturyLink
* MetroPCS Communications joins
* Index ends year with 9 stocks
2011
* CenturyLink buys Qwest
* Index ends year with 8 stocks
2012
* American Tower becomes a REIT
* Crown Castle International joins
* Index ends year with 8 stocks
2013
* T-Mobile US buys MetroPCS, SoftBank buys Sprint stake
* Sprint, MetroPCS leave S&P 500
* Index ends year with 6 stocks
2014
* Crown Castle becomes a REIT, Level 3 Communications joins
* Index ends with 6 stocks
2015
* Windstream leaves S&P 500
* Index ends with 5 stocks
2017
* Frontire Commmunications leaves.
* Index has 4 companies: AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications,
CenturyLink and Level 3
* Shrinks to 3 if CenturyLink completes Level 3 deal
