DEALTALK-U.S. telecoms industry set for M&A negotiations frenzy

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on)
By Liana B. Baker and Anjali Athavaley
April 17 In 10 days, the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) will lift a ban on telecoms
companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting
on T-Mobile US Inc, Sprint Corp and Dish Network
Corp to be the first ones out of the gate.
Shares of these companies have soared over the past 12
months on expectations of deal talks, and are trading at up to
31 times forward earnings, versus the S&P 500 telecom services
index's 18 times.
The rich valuations could discourage acquirers, who also
have to assume the risk that antitrust regulators may look
askance at more consolidation in the sector after a wave of
mergers in recent years, investment bankers and industry experts
say.
"It seems as though valuations have already jumped to a near
certainty a deal will be announced and approved. You have to ask
yourself whether T-Mobile is going to be as eager to do a deal
as Sprint," said Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson.
Sprint shares have risen 142 percent in the last 12 months,
and T-Mobile shares have risen 65 percent. Both companies
declined to comment on the possibility of a merger or how
valuation considerations could be a factor.
Investors have long expected a deal between T-Mobile and
Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless service
providers, anticipating cost cuts and other synergies in the
range of $6 billion to $10 billion.
Reuters reported in February that Sprint's controlling
shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp, was positioning
itself for deal talks with T-Mobile's top shareholder, Deutsche
Telekom AG, once a U.S. government auction of
airwaves spectrum ended.
Companies participating in the auction, which started last
May, were banned from engaging in merger talks. The end of the
auction last Thursday meant the FCC will lift the ban on April
27, when down payments are due from auction winners.
T-Mobile and satellite TV provider Dish won the bulk of the
spectrum, making them more attractive M&A targets, analysts
said. T-Mobile now has more power to improve its network and
support unlimited data packages for customers. Its financial
results have also strengthened since it last held merger talks
with Sprint in 2014.
DISH TO BUILD NETWORK
Controlled by Chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen, Dish faces an
FCC deadline to use the spectrum by 2021 to build its first
wireless network. Some investors say Ergen will likely want a
partner to help share the cost of the investment, even though he
has said the company can build the network by itself.
Analysts have viewed Dish as a likely target for Verizon
Communications Inc, since Dish would bring spectrum and
its Internet TV business, Sling TV to the telecoms giant. Dish
and Verizon declined to comment.
Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam told investors in
December that a deal with cable operator Charter Communications
Inc would make "industrial sense," igniting takeover
speculation.
With Charter, Verizon would gain a fiber and cable network
across 49 million homes that could boost its wired network ahead
of the advent of 5G wireless technology. Verizon and Charter
declined to comment.
Charter's controlling shareholder, billionaire John Malone's
Liberty Broadband Corp, could be an obstacle to any
deal. His lieutenant, Liberty Broadband Chief Executive Greg
Maffei, said in March that "the hurdle around M&A is very high,
because we are very enthused about our own plans."
The price tag could also be an issue. Charter has a market
capitalization of $101 billion and trades at 53 times forward
earning estimates, far more expensive than Verizon's 13 times.
"One of our principle concerns is that a deal would come
with a high price target, and thus, be materially dilutive,"
Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar wrote in a research note.
Charter's proxy statement to its shareholders shows that CEO
Tom Rutledge has compensation incentives to take Charter's share
price to more than $564. The stock closed last week at $330.
FCC STANCE UNCLEAR
The stance of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on these mergers is not
clear. Pai is seen as a friend to major telecommunications
companies, but price wars between Sprint and T-Mobile have
helped to lower wireless prices for consumers so regulators may
be reluctant to remove that competition.
It could be easier for regulators if cable and media group
Comcast Corp wanted to buy a wireless company as that
would preserve four major carriers in the market, analysts said.
Such a deal would be the most complementary for T-Mobile,
according to Morningstar analyst Alex Zhao, since it would unite
Comcast's wired network with T-Mobile's spectrum.
However, Comcast seemed to be forging ahead with a
standalone wireless strategy, launching a mobile service and an
unlimited data plan earlier this month using Verizon's airwaves
and buying $1.7 billion in the spectrum auction.
Comcast declined to comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Anjali
Athavaley in New York; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in
New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Tiffany Wu)