U.S. FCC will vote on plan to open spectrum for 5G wireless networks

WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote July 14 on new rules to identify and open spectrum for next-generation 5G wireless applications, the panel's chairman said on Monday.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Washington that if the FCC "approves my proposal next month, the United States will be the first country in the world to open up high-band spectrum for 5G networks and applications."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

