U.S. FCC will vote on plan to open spectrum for 5G wireless networks

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote July 14 on new rules to identify and open spectrum for next-generation 5G wireless applications, the panel's chairman said on Monday.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Washington that if the FCC "approves my proposal next month, the United States will be the first country in the world to open up high-band spectrum for 5G networks and applications."
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group