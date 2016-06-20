UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC to vote on spectrum for 5G wireless networks

(Adds industry reaction, FCC comment)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission will vote July 14 on new rules to
identify and open spectrum for next-generation high-speed 5G
wireless applications, the panel's chairman said on Monday.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said if the FCC "approves my
proposal next month, the United States will be the first country
in the world to open up high-band spectrum for 5G networks and
applications."
He said the FCC also will seek comments on opening other
high-frequency spectrum bands.
Policymakers and mobile phone companies say the next
generation of wireless signals needs to be 10 to 100 times
faster and be far more responsive to allow advanced technologies
like virtual surgery or controlling machines remotely.
Wheeler, in a speech at the National Press Club, said
"unlike some countries, we do not believe we should spend the
next couple of years studying what 5G should be, how it should
operate and how to allocate spectrum, based on those
assumptions."
The FCC will make spectrum available and rely on a process
led by the private sector for producing technical standards.
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc have
said they will begin deploying 5G trials in 2017, and Wheeler
said the first commercial deployments at scale are expected in
2020.
Qualcomm Inc strongly backs the effort, the company
said on Monday.
Meredith Attwell Baker, CEO of CTIA, the wireless trade
group, said 5G rules must "strike a reasonable balance for
licensed and unlicensed use while promoting investment with
clear service and licensing rules." The FCC and states must
streamline rules for adding wireless infrastructure.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in a speech
earlier this month that there is a worldwide race to adopt 5G.
South Korea and Japan plan to deploy 5G service by the time they
host the Olympics, in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The European
Commission, South Korea, China and Japan are all working on 5G
research efforts.
"The race is on. It's one we want to win," Rosenworcel said.
Wheeler said 5G will help more Americans get access to
high-speed internet. "Millions of Americans can't access
high-speed connectivity because it's too costly to run fiber to
the home," he said.
The technology will boost many technologies, he said.
"Autonomous vehicles will be controlled in the cloud. Smart-city
energy grids, transportation networks and water systems will be
controlled in the cloud. Immersive education and entertainment
will come from the cloud."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)