Telemundo actors form first Spanish-language television union

| March 8
March 8 U.S.-based Spanish-language actors and
other performers at Telemundo Television Studios LLC have voted
for the first time to form a union, which many of them say is
necessary to address inequities between them and
English-speaking actors.
The Telemundo performers voted 91-21 in favor of joining
SAG-AFTRA, the 160,000-member union for U.S. film and television
actors, according to results released by the National Labor
Relations Board on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Miami-based Telemundo, a unit of
NBCUniversal Media LLC, said the network was
disappointed but would "remain committed to all of our employees
and will move forward with the negotiation process after the
election results have been certified by the NLRB."
SAG-AFTRA did not immediately have comment.
Joining the union will allow Telemundo actors, along with
singers, dancers and stunt people, to bargain with the network
for health insurance, residual payments and other benefits that
are routine at English-language television networks.
Telemundo produces three or four soap operas, known as
telenovelas, in the United States each year, employing about 500
people primarily in the Miami area, according to the network.
