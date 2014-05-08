U.S. House panel advances satellite TV law reauthorization

WASHINGTON May 8 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel on Thursday voted to reauthorize a law
allowing satellite providers like Dish Network Corp or
DirecTV to bring in TV signals from other markets when
subscribers cannot pick up local stations.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee, with a voice vote,
moved to reauthorize the Satellite Television Extension and
Localism Act, or STELA, for another five years, including a new
provision that bans unaffiliated TV stations in one market from
jointly negotiating retransmission fees with pay-TV providers.
Both Republican and Democratic leaders on the committee said
reauthorizing STELA, which expires at the end of 2014, would
ensure that 1.5 million U.S. satellite TV subscribers would not
lose access to important broadcast programming.
Dish and DirecTV have welcomed the latest iteration of the
bill, calling broadcasters' joint negotiations "the most
egregious forms of retransmission consent abuse."
Broadcasters had pushed against limits to their joint
negotiating ability. They had urged lawmakers to focus also on
the pay-TV providers' own joint selling practices and use of
STELA to bring in distant signals instead of strengthening local
TV signals, to avoid paying higher retransmission fees.
The bill passed by the House panel also delays the deadline
for compliance with a new Federal Communications Commission
rule, introduced earlier this year, that prohibits unaffiliated
television stations in one market from jointly selling
advertising.
The commerce committee also approved an amendment that would
require the FCC to report within 18 months on consumers' access
to broadcast programming from outside their market and what
alternatives may exist to how the FCC currently defines markets.
The bill was authored by Republican chairmen and Democratic
ranking members of both the full committee and the subcommittee
on communications and technology: Representatives Greg Walden of
Oregon, Fred Upton of Michigan and Henry Waxman and Anna Eshoo,
both of California.
STELA reauthorization will have to pass through the full
House of Representatives and the Senate before becoming law.
